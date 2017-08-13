World Laparoscopy Hospital: Most Modern Robotic Surgery Center of India
World Laparoscopy Hospital Offers Advanced Minimally Access Surgery with da Vinci Robotic Technology
World Laparoscopy Hospital (WLH), one of the most modern hospitals of minimal access surgery in Asia committed to excellence in advanced medical care, surgical procedures, research and professionalism in patient care offers one of the most modern and technologically improved facility for minimally invasive surgery available in the World with its advanced laparoscopic surgery and da Vinci Robotic Surgery by Four arm High Definition- da Vinci Surgical Robot.
Robotic surgery has excellently transformed laparoscopic surgical treatments as the Robotic devices offers the surgeon unprecedented control, dexterity and precision from the surgical instruments employed during minimally invasive procedures. The da Vinci Product is a state-of-the-art surgical platform with 3D, high-definition vision and miniaturized, wristed surgical instruments designed to help doctors take surgery past the limits of the human hand as with traditional surgery.
The improved robotic technologically-infused procedure, da Vinci allows surgeons to perform complex conditions with ease and minimal risk and also providing patients with benefits of minimal postoperative pain, fast recovery resulting to shorter hospital stay, better cosmetic effects and physiologic function.
World Laparoscopy Hospital boasts of excellent and highly skilled surgeons, practitioners and staff who are committed to providing the best minimal access surgical care alongside traditional surgery in line with best practices. The medical institution’s significant and ongoing experience in performing minimally invasive general surgery is excelled by surgeons who provide evaluation and treatment for a wide range of general surgical conditions.
The Medical Institution, WLH has successfully carried out surgical treatments implementing the da Vinci Robotic Surgical System in surgeries such as gastrointestinal laparoscopic surgery, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery, urologic surgery, orthopaedic procedures, and gynaecologic procedures.
By expanding the frontiers of surgery via cutting edge research, World Laparoscopy Hospital achieves excellence and notability for its super-specialized laparoscopic surgery, Surgery by India's first super specialist master laparoscopic surgeon, years of reputed surgical experience of nursing care, World class health care facilities at an affordable rate to mention a few.
About WLH
World Laparoscopy Hospital is is a non-profit super specialty academic and medical institute that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education in Minimal Access Surgery. With one of its core values in research contributing to the advancement of new surgical techniques and instrumentation, WLH continues to advance with its successful treatments, fellowship and continued medical education trainings.
