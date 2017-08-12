U.S. rower begins week long visit to Cuba at Hemingway Marina
Mr. Mooney was robbed at sea in Haitian waters after crossing the Atlantic Ocean, which prevented him from stopping in Cuba.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his fourth try, Victor Mooney of Queens, New York began his five-thousand mile transatlantic row from Las Palmas, Canary Islands on February 19, 2014 and arrived at New York's Brooklyn Bridge on November 28, 2015. His mission was in honor of his brother that died of AIDS and to encourage voluntary HIV testing. Mr. Mooney was robbed at sea in Haitian waters after crossing the Atlantic Ocean, which prevented him from stopping in Cuba. After the attack, his boat was not seaworthy and sent to Miami for repairs before Mr. Mooney could continue to New York.
Hemingway Marina
Havana, Cuba
August 14, 2017
11:00 AM
Editors note: Mr. Mooney arrives on Sunday in Cuba
