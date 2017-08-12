An Evening with Dr. Partha Nandi
TiE Detroit organizes an Evening with Dr. Partha Nandi at The Garage, Tech Town DetroitMICHIGAN, FARMINGTON HILLS, U.S., August 12, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detroit chapter of TiE, is organizing an Evening with Dr. Partha Nandi at The Garage, Tech Town Detroit ,440, Burroughs St., Wayne State, Detroit, Michigan on Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.
Dr. Partha Nandi, creator of ‘Ask Dr. Nandi’ - an Emmy Award winning physician talk show, a renowned international speaker and Chief Health Editor for WXYZ ABC Detroit will be talking to the TiE Detroit audience on “ 5 Steps to Becoming your Own #HealthHero for Longevity, Well-being and a Joyful Life”
“We are excited to have Dr. Partha Nandi address and engage with the entrepreneurial community given that most entrepreneurs are overworked resulting in an unbalanced life. He is an expert in health and nutrition and continues to motivate people to embrace a healthy lifestyle.”, said Tel Ganesan, President TiE Detroit.
Dr. Partha Nandi M.D., F.A.C.P is the creator and host of the internationally syndicated medical lifestyle television show, Ask Dr. Nandi. Dr. Nandi is the Chief Health Editor at WXYZ ABC Detroit, a practicing physician and a renowned international speaker, his appearances include TedX, college commencements, numerous charity functions and premier medical meetings such as Digestive Disease Week. Dr. Nandi has partnered with the Ministry of Health in Jamaica and India, and collaborated with The World Health Organization. Dr. Nandi delivers passionate and inspiring talks to diverse audiences. He continues to travel to international conferences and symposia, meeting with global health leaders on his quest to improve healthcare quality, access, and advocacy; to empower the world in his mission, “To Be Your Own Health Hero.” Dr. Nandi practices gastroenterology in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. He is the author of several publications in peer reviewed journals. He is a national speaker, educating physicians on various topics within medicine. He is a patient advocate, emphasizing empathy in patient care and treatment of the entire patient, both body and mind.
“All are cordially invited to attend the programme free of cost.”, said Jacqueline Perry, Executive Director, TiE Detroit. Online registration and more information are immediately available at www.detroit.tie.org
Click Here to register directly.
About TiE Detroit
TiE Detroit is a chapter of TiE- Global, the largest global not-for-profit organization fostering entrepreneurship. The Detroit Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs is based in Farmington Hills, MI. TiE Detroit has been supporting entrepreneurs by offering education, mentorship, networking, and funding opportunities. The organization represents a diverse set of industries, including information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and other emerging markets. TiE-Detroit members leverage the global network of members from 61 chapters in 18 countries. TiE has 12,000 members throughout the world, and has contributed over $250B in wealth creation.
Jacqueline Perry
TiE Detroit
248-254-4087
email us here