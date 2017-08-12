Amaxra Inc. recognized as one of Seattle’s Eastside 50 Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Puget Sound Business Journal
The Founder and President, Rosalyn Arntzen started the company almost 10 years ago, as a service provider to Microsoft, her previous employer. With 64 employees, Amaxra has expanded their reach to serve the entire West Coast including the San Francisco Bay area. One key reason for their growth, Amaxra’s unique blend of process consulting and technology services means businesses don’t have to hire two different companies when they need to optimize their business processes. The Business Journal ranking is more evidence that Amaxra’s offering fills the bill for Fortune 500 companies, Fortune 1000 businesses, and mid-sized businesses.
“Our growth comes from a laser focus on our customer’s needs. We help them streamline operations, secure their data, reach more customers, and make the move to the cloud,” says Rosalyn Arntzen, Founder and President of Amaxra. “We’re a one-stop shop for any business with outdated technology worried about falling behind the competition.”
“Amaxra is unique in that we focus on holistic, business process-based design before we ever ‘talk technology’,” says Kelly Edinger, Director of Amaxra’s Solutions Delivery team. “Our customers hire us over and over again because we create solutions, we don’t just sell products.” What’s more, Amaxra also helps their customers hire technology contractors or full-time employees that can continue managing new solutions post-deployment.
To be qualified for the Puget Sound Business Journal’s ranking, businesses are required to be based in the state of Washington, privately held, and be ranked in the top 50 companies based on comparison of 2014, 2015 and 2016 revenue. The Business Journal report stated that the 50 companies included reported $3 billion in revenue for 2016. To see their full report visit the Puget Sound Business Journal website: https://www.bizjournals.com/seattle/subscriber-only/2017/08/11/eastside-50-fastest-growing-private.html.
