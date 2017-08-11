Author Exposes the Trail of the Fox at the AJC Decatur Book Festival 2017

The Trail of the Fox

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 1 to 3 September 2017, Mark W. Laughlin, author of the tale The Trail of the Fox will be joining this year's AJC Decatur Book Festival, a community-based, non-profit event and largest independent festival in the country. Being renowned as one of the five largest festivals in the country, DBF continues to gather world-class authors as well as hundreds of thousands of festival-goers to enjoy book signings, author readings, panel discussions, an interactive children's area, live music, parade, cooking demonstrations, poetry slams, writing workshops, and others. These activities will be happening in and around the historic downtown Decatur square.

"We always knew Atlanta had a thriving writing and book community, but it needed a centerpiece to bring all the parts together," Tom Bell points out as he recalls the history of DBF. It was when Daren Wang hatched a hare-brained idea to establish a festival celebrating the spoken/written word that brought the other dreamers and believers together. Tom Bell — founding program director, Linda Harris, Richard Lenz, Alice Murray, Bill Starr and Judy Turner then began brewing the magic.

The DBF got rave reviews shortly after 18 months of hard work and dedication in volunteering full-time, until its commencement over Labor Day weekend back in 2006, which was attended by over 100 authors and 50,000 people. The success of the event was contributed by the combination of supportive local businesses and restaurants, eager and able volunteers, and the ability to walk easily from venue to venue.

Mark W. Laughlin lives in Houston Texas. He penned The Trail of the Fox to give the readers a vivid picture of the lives of the Paleo-Indians, a group comprised of Ach and Rock people who have lived 2000 years ago. The book focuses on the kind of life that these people had, dealing with raiders, winter cold and the other dangers of time. It also points out that even when they are less known in that period, even if they had a different condition than what the humans of today have, they were, after all, people, human beings, like the ones that are currently existing.

The author, together with BookBlastPro will be present at the AJC Decatur Book Festival. The festival-goers and other authors will have the opportunity of getting first-hand information about Laughlin and his piece, The Trail of the Fox. They will also get bookmarks and an opportunity of photo documentation which will be released after the event. The book selling will be announced at the event.

AJC Decatur Book Festival — Bookzilla, Mark W. Laughlin's book and the rest of the fun activities will make this event a literary powerhouse that will delight the attendees and will make this annual event a huge success, as what Tom Bell expressed: "That's what the festival does best."

