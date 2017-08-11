NSF Features Kepley BioSystems on New “Seed Fund” Web Page
Poster presented by Kepley BioSystems at the 2017 NSF Phase II Grantees Conference in Atlanta, Georgia.
The KBI sustainable bait matrix is formulated to release the same molecular attractants as forage fish.
Kepley in “Showcase” among Four Grant Recipients
From a pool of 400 SBIR/STTR grant recipients, the new NSF page highlighted four companies under the heading, “Showcase: Making a Difference.” The four companies include: VocalID (vocalid.co); bioMason (biomason.com); Polydrop (polydrop.net); and Kepley BioSystems (kepleybiosystems.com)
Upon learning of this positioning, Dr. Anthony Dellinger, president of Kepley BioSystemts, remarked, “The NSF is an unparalleled professional organization, far beyond a grant resource; they constantly share expertise in addressing the needs of emerging scientific enterprise. Our program officers have been helpful in matters big and small.”
The NSF is supporting the development of OrganoBait™, a sustainable synthetic bait, and noted on the new page: “Each year, commercial crustacean fishing outfits spend nearly $20 billion on forage (bait) fish. The costs incurred aren’t just monetary, however. Bait fish usage in this sector could lead to overfishing and depletion of forage fish species, which may, in turn, harm other animal populations. Kepley Biosystems hopes to reduce these harms.”
NSF “seed” capital is typically awarded as research and development grants of up to $1.5 million to the 400 most deserving projects with the greatest potential social and commercial impact in science and business each year. To date, thousands of enterprises have been benefactors of this vital organization. The active recipients can be found on the NSF SBIR/STTR website.
ABOUT KEPLEY BIOSYSTEMS:
Kepley BioSystems originated at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN), North Carolina A&T State University and The University of North Carolina at Greensboro; the company is now located at the Gateway University Research Park, proximal to JSNN. Kepley BioSystems is an academically-driven company led by Professor Christopher Kepley and Dr. Anthony Dellinger, a recent graduate, working in collaboration with lead inventor, Terry E. Brady, located on the Caribbean island of Anguilla, British West Indies. For more information, visit: http://www.kepleybiosystems.com
ABOUT THE NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION:
The National Science Foundation (NSF) is an independent federal agency created by Congress in 1950 "to promote the progress of science; to advance the national health, prosperity, and welfare; to secure the national defense..." NSF is vital, because they support basic research and people to create knowledge that transforms the future. This type of support is a primary driver of the U.S. economy, enhances the nation's security, and advances knowledge to sustain global leadership. For more information, visit: http://www.nsf.gov
