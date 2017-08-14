Four New Speakers Added to Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 from IBM, Choice Hotels, DAU & Global MindSet
The Enterprise Learning! Conference 2017 hosts global thought leaders and executives from corporate enterprise, government agencies, higher education and non-profit organizations. This conference reveals how leaders are building high-performance organizations in the age of digital disruption. ELC17 serves the robust $243 billion enterprise learning market expanding at 17% CAGR.
“We are honored to host thought-leaders from America’s top learning institutions,” reports Catherine Upton, ELC17 Conference Chair. These leaders have keen insights on AI for Talent, Promoting Inclusion and Diversity as well as Strategic Learning in a Global Organization.”
New Speakers
Joining the CLO Roundtable on Wednesday, August 30th, are Timothy Tobin, Dean of Choice University, Choice Hotels and Dr. Kevin Carman, Western Region Dean, Defense Acquisition Academy.
Choice Hotels is the fastest growing franchise hotel chain in the U.S.A. Choice Hotels has been honored five years running for its diversity and inclusion culture from Human Rights Initiative and Diversity Suppliers Award. It takes more than saying the words as we see from the current headlines. Tim joins this panel to provide insights in extending and inclusive culture across the franchise, supplier and corporate teams. As well as insights on how Choice University supports the various stakeholders’ training needs.
In the age of disruption, the best approach is a great strategy. Seven-time Learning! 100 award-winner, Defense Acquisition University has evolved their learning strategy to reflect a new generation of workers, with impact metrics and performance drivers. Dr. Kevin Carman, Dean of Western Region, DAU, will reveal how they develop, implement and measure learning impact and their collaborative approach to strategic learning.
Joining the Keynote Panel on Learning Ecosystems for Tomorrow’s Workplace are Timothy Shriver, CHRO and Practice Leader, IBM Talent and Pradeep Khanna, founder, Global Mindset Australia.
Globalization, social media, ever-increasing computing power, and the proliferation of low-cost advanced technologies have created a level of worldwide complexity and rapid change never seen. To remain competitive in this environment, today’s workers, military members, and civil servants require an expanded set of competencies, higher levels of nuanced skills such as critical thinking and emotional intelligence, and more efficient and agile pathways to expertise. Achieving these outcomes depends, at least in part, on enhancing our learning ecosystem.
Tim will share his insights on Artificial Intelligence, and how use of cognitive systems like Watson for Talent, are changing the face of recruitment, retention and development. Pradeep Khanna will provide insights into advanced learning technologies including AR, VR and their applications in Enterprise and education. A global perspective will be added to include Europe and Asia Pacific regions. Be ready for a quick paced dialogue regarding advanced learning technologies in the age of disruption.
Executives charged with driving enterprise performance via learning and workplace technologies, including HR, Talent, Development, Training, E-learning, Project Management, Education, Sales & Service should attend ELC17. Government, non-profit agencies and educational institution leaders are also in attendance to collaborate on the now and the next in learning. Attending this conference is an amazing opportunity to meet colleagues from across the globe.
