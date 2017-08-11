KAJ Brothers to Sing National Anthem Prior to Orlando Pride Soccer Match Saturday
The soaring acappella version will stir American Pride before the Orlando Pride take the pitchORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-talented KAJ Brothers will have a chance to display their vocal abilities Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they sing the National Anthem prior to the Orlando Pride’s showdown with Sky Blue FC at Orlando City Stadium.
The KAJ Brothers are a unique trio of pop, rock and R&B performers featuring masterful harmonies and exciting musicality. While best known for a pop/funk sound from their recently released Chivalry album, the popular boy band from Orlando is also known for their soul-stirring acappella version of the National Anthem.
It’s fitting they are performing before a National Women’s Soccer League match because of their support of women’s causes. The band’s mission is to “make chivalry cool again” and performs music that’s not demeaning or objectifying to women.
Singer Kyle Craichy says, “We want to write and perform great dance and love songs based on respect and show the world the true value of women is not in what they do or how they look but in who they are.”
The KAJ Brothers also put their money where their mission is by supporting worthy causes. They created the KAJ Brothers Freedom Foundation to raise funds to help eradicate human sex trafficking.
More about the KAJ Brothers:
The multi-talented, Orlando-based KAJ Brothers consists of Kyle Craichy on vocals, dance, piano and guitar; sibling Austin Craichy on vocals, dance, piano, guitar and drums; and vocalist and dance champion Johnny Atys, from Paris, France. Kyle and Austin were born in Tampa and learned to sing and play the piano from their mother, Monica, who was crowned Miss Florida in 1985 and won the talent award for her classical piano performance of Rachmaninoff at the Miss America Pageant. Kyle is also the best-selling author or Face It: Winning the War on Acne and the founder and CEO of AcneLXR. The KAJ Brothers regularly work with Orlando's renowned producer/vocal coach Gerry Williams who helped craft the boy band sound for N'Sync and The Backstreet Boys. They have also worked with Jeff Villanueva, whose client list reads like a Who’s Who of top pop artists, including Usher, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and Beyonce. More information can be found at: http://www.kajbrothers.com; https://www.facebook.com/kajbrothers
John Marini
KAJ Brothers
407-765-8258
email us here