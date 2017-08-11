New Portal e-trucktax.com Launched to Make Truck Tax Filing (Form 2290) Free for Truck Owners, Tax Consultants and CPA’s
Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) is a federal tax for heavy vehicles which use the public road transportation system. The threshold weight limit of the vehicle for paying the tax is 55,000 pounds. Any vehicle above the threshold of 55,000 pounds should be paying a yearly tax of $100.00 with additional $22.00 for every 1000-pound increase until 75,0000 pounds. Beyond 75,000 the maximum annual tax is $550.00.
To file HVUT, one must fill form 2290 and submit to IRS. This can be filed individually or through a tax consultant. The tax is due for the period July 1 to June 30 and must be filed by August 31. Some of the key requirements to file the returns are the Tax Identification Number or Employer Identification Number, Vehicle Identification Number, name of the person or company under which the vehicle is registered and the total unloaded gross weight of the vehicle. “This is a tedious process, and with years of technical expertise, we worked with a sole goal of making Form 2290 filing quick, simple and free to all our users” said one of the executives at e-trucktax.com.
e-trucktax.com provides an easy way for individuals or companies to fill form 2290 and submit it electronically to the IRS office. After the form is successfully submitted, e-trucktax.com will generate a .pdf file with the submission number and acknowledgement from IRS. This service is free for one vehicle or any number of vehicles with unlimited filings.
On this occasion, the Founders of e-trucktax.com said, “e-trucktax.com have lined up some additional services which will be followed after this service and we commit to keep all their tax filing services free”. e-trucktax.com will be the right platform for Truck Owners, Tax Consultants and CPA’s to file the HVUT using Form 2290 as the last date for filing is August 31 which is around the corner. All users who have filed taxes with e-trucktax.com has given positive feedback. We adopt a detailed process to collect the feedback from all our users.”
About e-trucktax.com:
We are an IRS Certified E-File Provider. Our dedicated support team is available 24x7 to help you file your Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) for free and in a secured way with utmost regards to data privacy! File your taxes today at www.e-trucktax.com for free!
Shravan M
Ogle Media
+17326374201
email us here