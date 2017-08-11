IMS Securities, Inc. is the Subject of FINRA Arbitration Claim
Israels & Neuman, PLC files FINRA Arbitration Claim Against IMS Securities, Inc. Related to Former Representatives Beth DeBouvre and Kim KopackaDETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Israels & Neuman, PLC announces that it has filed a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration claim against IMS Securities, Inc. on behalf of an aggrieved investor. The claim was filed in Detroit, Michigan.
The claim alleges that the investor’s accounts were previously serviced by two former IMS Securities representatives, Beth DeBouvre and Kim Kopacka, who are alleged to have recommended several high risk and illiquid investments, including United Development Funding III and IV (UDF III and UDF IV), to this particular customer. The claim alleges that these investments were not suitable for the investor and that the nature and character of the investments were misrepresented by the representatives. The claim further alleges that the investments in question led to significant losses for Israels & Neuman’s client.
If you have information related to the above allegations or feel that you might be a witness to the conduct alleged above, the attorneys at Israels & Neuman would like to discuss this matter with you free of charge.
Israels & Neuman, PLC is a securities arbitration and investment fraud law firm with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Denver, Colorado and Seattle, Washington and has litigated numerous cases throughout the state of Michigan. Its attorneys have represented over 1,000 investors in cases to recover investment losses due to the actions or inactions of their advisor or brokerage firm.
For more information on our law firm or to learn more about your rights as an investor, please call (720) 599-3505, or visit www.israelsneuman.com.
