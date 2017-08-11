Los Angeles Conservation Corps Implements Technologies Program
Intel Future Skills Program adds exciting, new component to the youth development organization.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intel and The Los Angeles Conservation Corps have joined together to create a vibrant new program for Corpsmembers who are interested in the advancement of forward-looking technologies, tools, and platforms. As the premier youth development organization in Los Angeles, the Corps strives to introduce new opportunities to the youth it serves. This newly unveiled 12-week training program will help Corpsmembers attain the skills required to plan, design, and create their future!
Wendy Butts, CEO of the LA Conservation Corps, stated: “The Corps constantly strives to accommodate all levels of ambition in our organization and to provide our Corpsmembers with as many new – and maybe even unexpected – career pathway opportunities as possible. We are so excited about the Intel Future Skills program and how it will enhance job opportunities for our young people and uniquely prepare them for their own futures.”
Components of the Intel Future Skills program includes:
• Creating new tech innovations.
• Responding to community, government or personal challenges.
• Build confidence and skills in an emerging field.
• Finding employment opportunities in the tech field.
• And more.
Melinda Alvarado recently joined the Corps as part of the LA River Corps team. With her eyes on her future, Melinda shared, “It means the world to be a part of this. I see it as an opportunity for my future. I’m actually speechless right now! It makes me feel good; like I’m going to become someone better. This is a really good way to start processing where I want to go. My resume’s gonna be pretty good!”
The training for the very first Intel Future Skills program cohort will commence on August 14, 2017 and run through November. For more information about the program, please contact Kea Duggan at 213-362-9000 x215.
For Press:
The first week of training will cover training on Smart Home IoT (Internet of Things). Corpsmembers will learn how to use sensors, embedded electronics and a connection to the Internet to make your home smarter.
About the LA Conservation Corps
The LA Conservation Corps is an environmentally-focused youth development organization. We transform the lives of youth from disadvantaged communities through work and education. Work projects improve the quality of life for our communities and protect the environment for future generations.
Website:
www.lacorps.org
Socials:
https://www.facebook.com/LACorps
For more information, contact: Mike Mena at: 310-316-0612 or mike@ileanainternational.com
Mike Mena
LA Conservation Corps
310-316-0612
email us here