Public Relations Tips for Small Tech Companies Announced by Chicago’s Smart PR Communications

Principal Smart PR Communications

Smart PR Communications just announced a series of public relations tips for small, growing technology companies.

“Because buyers aren’t really looking for the lowest price per se, a smart strategy is to offer a cost-effective solution that that few, if any, competitors are offering,” ” — SPRC Principal Jeanna Van Rensselar

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart PR Communications just announced a series of public relations tips for small, growing technology companies.

Smart PR Communications Principal Jeanna Van Rensselar said, “The biggest public relations issue that most growing tech companies face is visibility. This can seem like an impossible hurdle, but that is not usually the case.” There are three primary ways to achieve online visibility:

1. Pay-Per-Click Ads: This can work very well for low ticket commodity-type products, but it gets a little trickier with high-end tech products.

2. Organic search (creating and optimizing content): This is the vehicle of choice for visibility and credibility—either as a standalone program or combined with Pay-Per-Click. Most people think it takes months, if not years to see organic results. But if the strategy is expertly developed and tightly focused on the seller’s market, this is not true—results can be immediate.

3. Earned media (being featured in major publications): This used to be much easier. The proliferation of digital publications has almost negated this tool.

What most tech companies don’t know is that a good public relations consultant with deep roots in the tech industry will be able to help develop products.

In most cases, tech buyers already know what they need to get done; they just need to find the most cost-effective way to accomplish it. So they aren’t primarily price-shopping, they are primarily solution-shopping.

“Because buyers aren’t really looking for the lowest price per se, a smart strategy is to offer a cost-effective solution that that few, if any, competitors are offering,” Van Rensselar said. “We take an active interest in what our clients are selling and how we can not only reposition those products, but have a hand in the design/redesign process.”

Once buyers are sold on the solution, they need to know that the seller will continue to be accountable after the sale. This means small tech companies need to project the image of a company bigger than they actually are. Two of the hallmarks of a big company are visibility and consistency.

Visibility sends the message that the company is a credible, established player in the market. Consistency, an area where many smaller companies struggle, sends the message that the company does business in a professional manner.

Creating and maintaining a big company presence in the marketplace and product development are the most valuable aspects of public relations. Smart strategy and consistent implementation will take even the slowest growing tech company to the next level.

To find out more visit: https://www.smartprcommunications.com/pr-tips-for-small-tech-cos

Leading strategic marketing communications consultant, Smart PR Communications (SPRC), specializes in creating and maintaining significant visibility for small to mid-sized technological and scientific organizations. SPRC collaborates closely with clients and serves as either a scalable marketing dept. or as communications specialists for an existing marketing dept. SPRC maintains offices on LaSalle Street in Chicago and in Naperville, Ill. To contact Smart PR Communications, call 630-363-8081; email: info@smartprcommunications.com; or visit http://www.smartprcommunications.com.

