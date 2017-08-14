Quick Update & Your E-Ticket for Ophthalmic Drugs 2017
Ophthalmic Drugs has gained some great traction throughout these few months, with an incredible representation from our pharma industry experts, who will help you tackle every possible obstacle you may face through real-life case studies. Gain insight into current trends in novel technology being used for preclinical and clinical trials.
Companies Attending: Santen Inc, Shire, Novartis, Roche, NightstaRx, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Envisia Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Oxford BioMedica, Novaliq GmbH, Alimera Sciences, Aptar Pharma and PharmaMedic Consultancy Ltd.
Presenting Case Studies & Topics Within: Novel approaches to the treatment of ocular diseases such as presbyopia and glaucoma, combating challenges in drug release and delivery, regulatory considerations involving new technologies and patient reported outcomes.
The finalised agenda is now available online: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl4
How Can You Benefit?
- 16+ Peer-led Sessions
- 15+ Hrs of Highly Interactive Content
- An Audience of Ophthalmic Experts & Innovators Under 1 Roof
Learn. Tackle. Network.
Claim your e-ticket online, and save £300 (limited time only) www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl4
Check out the finalised agenda here: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl4
SMi is Proud to Present the Launch of…
Ophthalmic Drugs
Date: 28th – 29th November 2017
Location: London, UK
Website: http://www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/prl4
Sponsors:
- EXPERIMENTICA
- LEICA MICROSYSTEMS
---end---
Contact Information:
For all media inquiries contact Pavan Solanki on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6048 / Email: psolanki@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Pav Solanki
SMi Group
2078276048
email us here