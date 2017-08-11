Beyond Security’s Co-Founder Noam Rathaus Recognized as one of the Top MSRC 100 Security Specialists in the Industry

CUPETINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cupertino, CA July 11, 2017– Noam Rathaus, CTO and Co-Founder of Beyond Security, a leading provider of automated security testing solutions, including vulnerability management, has been named as one of the top 100 security specialists in the industry on the prestigious Microsoft Security Response Center list.

This list ranks security researchers reporting directly to Microsoft according to the quantity and quality of all reports. While one criteria for the ranking is volume of reports a researcher has made, the severity and impact of the reports is very important to the ranking. Higher-impact issues carry more weight than lower-impact ones.

“This is a great honor and I am humbled to be included on the list with so many other talented researchers in the world” said Noam Rathaus. “It also shows that a company like Microsoft can bring people/talents together to make security of their products are better while giving them the recognition they deserve” he added.

“Noam is the heart of Beyond Security and his work has long been recognized internally as being key to our success. His recognition on the Microsoft Security Response Center list of top 100 security specialists is well deserved and not at all unexpected’ said Brian Pearce, CFO and COO of Beyond Security.

Beyond Security is a leading worldwide security solutions provider. It’s testing tools accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software. Beyond Security’s product lines include, AVDS for network vulnerability management and beSTORM for software security testing, which can help secure network and applications and comply with the security policy requirements that exceeds industry and government standards.

Founded in 1999, Beyond Security's solutions are essential components in the risk management program for many organizations worldwide. With the headquarters located in Cupertino, California, Beyond Security's distributors and resellers can be found in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

