NY Times and AP News help expose humanitarian crisis in New York State

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

The NY Times “Abused & Used” investigative reporting series started it by exposing what then AG Cuomo and now Governor Cuomo continue to try to hide

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Another horrific story in which a person with a disability living within a New York State residential care facility was grossly neglected and a victim of a crime was covered -up by Governor Cuomo’s Justice Center https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/08/10/us/ap-us-concealed-neglect-.html . How many more innocent people with disabilities need to be severely harmed like Steven Wenger by maggots or killed like 13 year old Jonathan Carey http://www.nytimes.com/2011/06/06/nyregion/boys-death-highlights-crisis-in-homes-for-disabled.html before emergency actions are finally taken? The rampant abuse and neglect of New York State’s most vulnerable children and adults with disabilities continues in astronomical scope. It goes on and on under Governor Cuomo’s watch and now the feds must intervene to stop the criminal cover-ups of most physical and sexual assault crimes, gross negligence of care crimes and negligent deaths numbering in the many thousands annually. As 7,800 calls are reported every month and between 11-13 deaths every day to Cuomo’s abuse hotline which circumvents the 911 call systems continue to mount up, Governor Cuomo is doing everything imaginable to hide these atrocities.The New York Times “Abused & Used” investigative reporting series http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize, yet the vital reforms needed to protect the disabled were purposefully ignored by Governor Andrew Cuomo. Why, would he do such a thing everyone asks? The answer is that the cover-ups that all surround a massive Medicaid fraud scheme are about hiding the severe damages from the feds to defraud billions of federal tax dollars. Attorney General Andrew Cuomo knew about and protected this wide-scale corruption scheme as the top State attorney, it was brought to his attention numerous times by Michael Carey, Jonathan’s dad, and he looked the other way. The massive cover-ups, fraud and corruption must be stopped, please review these two important short videos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aSdCD8gxeHY

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers