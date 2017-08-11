Specialty Papers Industry is Expected to Grow at Approximately 5.7% by 2023

Specialty Papers Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Specialty Papers Market. Which is Predicted to Grow at Approximately 5.7% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Specialty Papers Market Information by Type (Décor Paper, Flexible Packaging Papers, Release Liner Paper, Printing Paper, Masking Tape And Others), by Raw Material (Pulp, Fillers & Binders, Additives, and Others), by Application (Building & Construction, Packaging & Labeling, Industrial, Printing & Writing And Others) and by Region - Forecast to 2023

Specialty papers are one of the special grades of paper. They have special characteristics and properties and are designed for certain end user. Sometimes, normal papers are converted into specialty paper by the use of chemicals. The growing trend of the online shopping in both developed and developing countries, is driving the demand of specialty paper market. Growing demand of specialty paper from food & beverages sector also has a positive influence on the market growth. However, growing the trends of plastic packaging which is more sustainable compared with paper, is the factor that may hamper the growth of market.

Global specialty papers market is projected to reach USD 28.73 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Study Objectives of Global Specialty Papers Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of various segments and sub-segments of the global specialty papers market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global specialty papers market based on various tools such as Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies, North America, Europe, APAC, & Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market segmented, by type, by material, by applications, and by regions

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the specialty papers market

By Type

• Décor Paper

• Flexible Packaging Papers

• Release Liner Paper

• Printing Paper

• Masking Tape

• Others

By Raw Material

• Pulp

• Fillers & Binders

• Additives

• other

By Application

• Building & Construction

• Packaging & Labeling

• Industrial

• Printing & Writing

• Others

Key Players

The key players of global specialty papers market are

• Nippon Paper Group, Inc. (Japan)

• Domtar Corporation (Canada)

• Mondi Plc (Austria)

• Sappi Limited. (South Africa)

• Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

• Munksjo Corporation (Sweden)

• Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc. (U.S.)

• International Paper Company (U.S.)

• Robert Wilson Paper Corporation (U.S.)

• Griff Paper and Film (U.S.)

European region dominates the global specialty papers market, mainly due to growth in food & beverages sector. Europe is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Growth in industrialization and urbanization in this region, is the primary factor that increases the demand of specialty papers market.

The report for Global Specialty Papers Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Specialty Papers Market, By Type

4.1 Décor Paper

4.2 Flexible Packaging Papers

4.3 Release Liner Paper,

4.4 Printing Paper

4.5 Masking Tape

4.6 Others

5 Global Specialty Papers Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pulp

5.3 Fillers & Binders

5.4 Additives

5.5 Others

6 Global Specialty Papers Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Building & Construction

6.3 Packaging & Labeling

6.4 Printing & Writing

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Others

7 Regional Market Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 U.K

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 Spain

7.3.5 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 Japan

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5 Rest of the World

8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Competitive Scenario

8.2.1 Market Share Analysis

8.2.2 Market Development Analysis

8.2.3 Product/Service Benchmarking

8.3 Nippon Paper Group.

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Product/Service Offering

8.3.3 Strategy

8.4 Domtar Corporation.

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Product/Service Offering

8.4.3 Strategy

8.5 Mondi Plc

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Product/Service Offering

8.5.3 Strategy

8.6 Sappi Limited.

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Product/Service Offering

8.6.3 Strategy

8.7 Stora Enso Oyj

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Product/Service Offering

8.7.3 Strategy

8.8 Munksjo Corporation

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Product/Service Offering

8.8.3 Strategy

8.9 Kanzaki Specialty Papers

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Product/Service Offering

8.9.3 Strategy

8.10 International Paper Company

8.10.1 Overview

8.10.2 Product/Service Offering

8.10.3 Strategy

8.11 Robert Wilson Paper

8.11.1 Overview

8.11.2 Product/Service Offering

8.11.3 Strategy

8.12 Griff Paper and Film

8.12.1 Overview

8.12.2 Product/Service Offering

8.12.3 Strategy

