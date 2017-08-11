Worldwide Dysmenorrhea Treatment Industry is Expected to Reach US$ 8.40 billion by 2023

Market research future has a half cooked research report on global dysmenorrhea treatment market. Which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.28 % from 2017-2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Information, By Type (Primary, Secondary), By Treatment (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (Nsaids), Hormonal, Combined Oral Contraceptive), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies And Others) - Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

Pain during menstruation is known as dysmenorrhea. Increase in incidence of dysmenorrhea, which is attributed to changing lifestyle, addiction to smoking and alcohol, hormonal changes and physical and mental stress, favor the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of awareness regarding reproductive health and increase in first pregnancy age, favor the growth of this market.

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Players:

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Merck, Inc. (U.S)

• Bayer Schering Pharma AG (Germany)

• Abbott Healthcare (U.S)

• Pfizer, Inc. (U.S)

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S)

• Sanofi (U.S)

• Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (India)

Novartis AG is a multinational pharmaceutical company. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company excels in research & development activities in various branches of healthcare using science based innovations and new business approaches. CATAFLAM is a drug for treating primary dysmenorrhea.

Merck Inc. is a largest pharmaceutical company in the world. It manufactures medicines, vaccine and animal health products. The company produce products for key therapeutic areas like oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, infectious disease, and women's health. “Cyclessa” is a drug manufactured by this company for prevention of pregnancy as a method of contraception.

Bayer Schering Pharma is a German chemical, pharmaceutical and Life Science Company. In June 2017, the company announced the launch of “Dan E Fu Kang ointment” for the treatment of menstrual disorders. It established a partnership with Dayima, a women health management platform in India.

Abbott Healthcare is a global healthcare and research company. Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent prescribed for pain raising from dysmenorrhea.

Global dysmenorrhea treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea. Secondary dysmenorrhea has sub-segments namely endometriosis, adenomyosis, uterine myomas, endometrial polyps, cervical stenosis, and obstructive malformations of genital tract. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal, and combined oral contraceptive. End users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Study Objectives:

Main objective of this research is to provide information about the products, their application and their end users

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Dysmenorrhea Treatment market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the dysmenorrhea treatment market based on various factors- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by treatment, by end users and its sub-segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market.

Intended Audience

• Dysmenorrhea medicine suppliers

• Dysmenorrhea medicine manufacturers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Medical Research Laboratories

• Diagnostic centers

• Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

The report for Dysmenorrhea Treatment market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

Globally, Dysmenorrhea Treatment market is spread across four regions America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for dysmenorrhea. The factor contributing for the growth of this market is an increase in problems with reproductive healthy among women and changing lifestyle. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dysmenorrhea treatment. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing region. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

