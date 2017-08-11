Snyder of Berlin Launches More Shapes – More Cheese to “The Whole Cheesy Family”

Product Launch Is Supported by an Exciting Radio and Billboard Campaign!

BERLIN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snyder of Berlin®, an American snack company that produces chips, cheese snacks, popcorn, and more, is launching the next generation of the cheesiest, most delicious snacks destined to be your new summer love! Snyder of Berlin owns the cheesy snack market, and debuts new shapes, with even more real cheese flavor than ever before. The new items include the new Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites and the Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz. The new Bites and Twistz join the extended family of Cheese Curls, Cheese Crunch, Cheese Puff-n-Corn, Cheese Popcorn and more.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites are the newest pop-in-your-mouth cheesy snack ever, with a decadently luring appeal that will make you say “Bite-Me” every time! This portable delight comes in two outrageous flavors: Salted Caramel and Three Pepper Cheese. Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Bites are Gluten free, have no artificial flavors and 0 grams of Trans fats. The Puff-N-Bites come in 6 oz. packages with an SRP of $2.50, and a 1.88 oz. size for an SRP of .99 cents.

Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz are the newest “Puff-n” cheesy crafted creation, made up of tangled-up fun shapes, with a delicious melt-in-your-mouth flavor. Puff-N-Twistz are baked with two kinds of real cheese that are specially blended and crafted for extra cheesy maximum flavor. Snyder of Berlin HOT Puff-N-Twistz are made with the kick of Jalapeno, cayenne and chili spices, plus a dash of sour cream, all blended together with the signature flavor of Snyder of Berlin famous “Real” cheese. Snyder of Berlin Puff-N-Twistz are gluten free, have no artificial flavors and 0 grams of Trans fat per serving. The Twistz come in 6 oz. bags with an SRP of $2.50, and 1.88 oz. bags with an SRP of .99 cents.

These new “Cheesy Fingers Good” snacks are featured in bright & bold packaging with eye popping product shots, and are part of the line of Snyder of Berlin snack line, including Snyder of Berlin Cheese Curls; Snyder of Berlin Cheese Puff-N-Corn; Snyder of Berlin Cheese Crunch and Snyder of Berlin Popcorn.

To support the new product debut, there will be a robust media program featuring radio and outdoor support, now through September 2017. The new products will come to life in creative radio spots across Pittsburgh, Pa.; Cleveland, Ohio; and in West Virginia in Clarksburg, Parkersburg, and Charleston. Humorous Billboards of “Bite Me” and “Tangled Twistz from our Cheesy Imagination” and “More Shapes. More Cheese” will shine a spotlight on Snyder of Berlin’s new cheesy line up.

“Our new cheesy creations are the culmination of our cheese-loving imagination,” says Dan Leonardi, Vice President and General Manager of the Pinnacle Snacks division, which includes Snyder of Berlin. “This is the cheesiest, most fun snack line yet, since it’s all about Fun Snacking; but in addition, We’ve cranked up the flavor with our special blends of cheese. So much extra flavor, they’re cheesy fingers good!

About Snyder of Berlin®:

Since opening that plant in 1947, Snyder of Berlin has been producing fresh and tasty snacks in the little farm town of Berlin, Pennsylvania. The company has grown to include a variety of products beyond potato chips such as cheese snacks, popcorn and more. The Fresh taste and small town pride are crafted in every bag of Snyder of Berlin for the past 70 years, for more information and to see the full line of Snyder of Berlin® products, visit www.snyderofberlin.com.

About Pinnacle Foods Inc. In more than 85% of American households, consumers reach for Pinnacle Foods brands. Pinnacle Foods is ranked on Fortune Magazine's 2015 Top 1000 companies list. We are a leading producer, marketer and distributor of high-quality branded food products, which have been trusted household names for decades. Headquartered in Parsippany, NJ, our business employs an average of 5400 employees. Our Duncan Hines Grocery segment manages brands such as Duncan Hines® baking mixes and frostings, Vlasic® and Vlasic Farmer's Garden® shelf-stable pickles, Wish-Bone® and Western® salad dressings, Mrs. Butterworth's® and Log Cabin® table syrups, Armour® canned meats, Brooks® and Nalley® chili and chili ingredients, Duncan Hines® Comstock® and Wilderness® pie and pastry fruit fillings and Open Pit® barbecue sauces. Our Birds Eye Frozen segment manages brands such as Birds Eye®, gardein™, Birds Eye Steamfresh®, C&W®, McKenzie's®, and Freshlike® frozen vegetables, Birds Eye Voila!® complete bagged frozen meals, Van de Kamp's® and Mrs. Paul's® frozen prepared seafood, Hungry-Man® frozen dinners and entrees, Aunt Jemima® frozen breakfasts, Lender's® frozen and refrigerated bagels, and Celeste® frozen pizza. Our Specialty Foods segment manages Tim's Cascade Snacks®, Hawaiian® kettle style potato chips, Erin's® popcorn, Snyder of Berlin® and Husman's® snacks in addition to our food service and private label businesses. The acquisition of Boulder Brands adds well-known brands such as Glutino®, Udi's Gluten Free®, Earth Balance®, EVOL® foods, and Smart Balance® to the Pinnacle Foods portfolio. Further information is available at www.pinnaclefoods.com.



