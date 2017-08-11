AP Maggot Story Further Exposes Gov. Cuomo’s Corrupt Justice Center Scheme

Jonathan Carey "Champion for the Disabled" Born September 12,1993 Killed by caregivers on February 15,2007

A web of secrecy surrounds this massive Medicaid fraud and criminal cover-up scheme headed by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo is operating a Medicaid Ponzi Scheme of epic proportion that is allowing thousands of these types of crimes and far worse ones to be covered-up throughout New York State. ” — Michael Carey- Advocate for people with disabilities and their families

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A very disturbing Associated Press investigative reporting story titled, “Maggot case gives rare look at neglect probes” that was picked up all over the country and has also went international shines a light on a system and culture of corruption in New York State surrounding people with disabilities living in residential care facilities and group homes https://www.nytimes.com/aponline/2017/08/10/us/ap-us-concealed-neglect-.html and http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4777362/Maggot-case-gives-rare-look-neglect-probes.html . This is a very important quote from this story, “But advocates for the disabled and some lawmakers say the Justice Center is keeping too much information hidden, either to shield Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration from embarrassing headlines or to protect the flow of billions in Medicaid dollars to a sprawling system responsible for about 1 million disabled, addicted and mentally ill people.”As the father of a 13 year old son named Jonathan who was killed by his New York State caregivers and who has been a full time advocate for people with disabilities and their families for over ten years, as well as the founder of the Jonathan Carey Foundation, I must state clearly- federal authorities must swiftly intervene. Governor Andrew Cuomo is operating a Medicaid Ponzi Scheme of epic proportion that is allowing thousands of these types of crimes and far worse ones to be covered-up throughout New York State. Governor Cuomo is making sure almost all horrific criminal acts against people with disabilities in facilities and group homes under his authority are never criminally investigated and he is making sure other State investigative agencies will not investigate him and everyone involved. Staggering numbers of criminal cases such as this one surrounding maggots and thousands of physical and sexual assaults, as well as what are being termed “untimely deaths, are disappearing every month, they are being covered-up. The State and federal crimes are numerous, which include obstruction of justice; criminal conspiracy and fraud are costing many innocent people their lives or causing irreparable and severe harm. The cover-ups occurring are the far worse crimes because people who violate our most vulnerable are being protected and shielded by Governor Cuomo’s wrongfully named Justice Center and able to harm the same person or other innocent victims at will. New York State’s mental health care system as a whole is extremely dangerous and deadly and emergency actions must be taken to stop what I have been shouting from the rooftops to be, atrocities likened to war crimes. I am not mincing words, I am speaking the truth, these horrors must be stopped now.Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has publicly claimed, “I am the government”, is operating like a dictator and a bully, controlling people and agencies under his authority by fear, silencing most. Massive amounts of money are involved, billions, and many State officials are concerned about losing their lucrative jobs and pensions as these horrors continue throughout New York State. The Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs (Justice Center) is a whitewash cover-up entity regularly keeping most crimes from getting to local police, County elected District Attorney’s, as well as Medical Examiners and Coroners, the reasons for this are quite evident. Where else in the world would such levels of crimes and atrocities continue, but countries under complete control and domination of ruthless leaders.The Associated Press https://www.usnews.com/news/us/articles/2015/10/28/ap-ny-agency-to-protect-the-disabled-rarely-brings-charges http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Justice-Center-New-York-Investigation-Deaths-Oversight-380120141.html and BuzzFeed News https://www.buzzfeed.com/benhattem/legislators-and-advocates-call-for-overhaul-of-justice-cente?utm_term=.mwO4m46o3#.gcmAWAQJo have followed in pursuit doing investigative reports after a major New York Times investigative reporting series on these exact same matters titled “Abused and Used” which was a runner up for a Pulitzer Prize http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/nyregion/abused-and-used-series-page.html . It is time that the appropriate federal criminal and Civil Rights investigations occur and everyone involved in this fraudulent Medicaid Ponzi and criminal cover-up scheme are arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We as a civil society cannot turn a blind eye or a deaf ear away from these outright evil atrocities being committed against the most vulnerable amongst us.

The incredible life and tragic preventable death of Jonathan Carey, who was disabled, had autism, was non-verbal & only 13 when he was killed by his caregivers