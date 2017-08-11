Audio Visual Market 2017 - Entry Exit of Key Players, Identify Opportunities and Challenges

Audio Visual Market Analysis 2016 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

The audio visual market will experience a decline in 2017, reflecting price rises driving up costs to the supply chain. Price inflation will kick in as hedging runs out and supply chain costs increase on the back of currency fluctuations. Online pureplays continue to threaten more mature multichannel retailers, utilising lower supply chain costs to provide highly competitive prices and investing in attractive fulfilment capabilities to entice shoppers away from rivals.

The Audio Visual report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the UK market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It also provides forecasts to 2022.

It provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- The key issues

- Market, retailer and consumer headlines

- Market sizes and predictions for growth

- In-depth profiles of the key retailers

- Where people shop

- Why people shop

- Average spend at a product category level

- Channel usage research and payment

Scope

- Growth in the category will be driven by home audio equipment, with the integration of smart home technology that is controlled through smart speakers being vital to the sub-category.

- Dixons Carphone continues to lead the market, building on its nationwide roll-out of 3-in-1 stores in 2016, while Argos experienced the steepest decline.

- The audio visual market will suffer the repercussions of the UK's decision to exit the EU which has resulted in a highly depreciated pound, driving price increases. We expect smaller brands to suffer the most as they are unable to utilise the weight of the likes of Samsung and Apple to force retailers to choose between a hit to profit margins or raising prices.

- An inability to recreate the level of consumer desire brought about by HD TVs through more recent technological developments has hampered the market as brands are unable to shorten the purchasing replacement cycle.

Table of Content: Key Points

OVERALL SUMMARY

THE MARKET

THE RETAILERS

THE CONSUMER

APPENDIX

…Continued

