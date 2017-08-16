Global Color Cosmetics Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Color Cosmetics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Color Cosmetics Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

Global Color Cosmetics market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Color Cosmetics sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

L'Oreal

Unilever

Avon

Lancome

P&G

Dior

LVMH

Coty

Chanel

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

L'Occitane

Johnson & Johnson

Henkel

Mary Kay

Beiersdorf

Jane Iredale

MAC Cosmetics

Kose

Revlon Group

Benefit Cosmetics

Oriflame

Yves Rocher

Natura

Alticor

JALA Jiala

Amore Pacific

Jahwa Group

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Color Cosmetics for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nail Makeup

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Hair Color Products

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Color Cosmetics for each application, including

Beauty

Skin Care

Other

Table of Contents

Global Color Cosmetics Sales Market Report 2017

1 Color Cosmetics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Color Cosmetics

1.2 Classification of Color Cosmetics by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Color Cosmetics Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Color Cosmetics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Nail Makeup

1.2.4 Facial Makeup

1.2.5 Eye Makeup

1.2.6 Lip Products

1.2.7 Hair Color Products

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Color Cosmetics Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Beauty

1.3.3 Skin Care

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Color Cosmetics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Color Cosmetics Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Color Cosmetics Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Color Cosmetics (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Color Cosmetics Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Color Cosmetics Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

9 Global Color Cosmetics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 L'Oreal

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.3 L'Oreal Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Unilever

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.3 Unilever Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Avon

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.3 Avon Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Lancome

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.3 Lancome Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 P&G

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.3 P&G Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Dior

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.3 Dior Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 LVMH

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.3 LVMH Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Coty

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.3 Coty Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Chanel

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.3 Chanel Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Estee Lauder

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Color Cosmetics Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.3 Estee Lauder Color Cosmetics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Shiseido

9.12 L'Occitane

9.13 Johnson & Johnson

9.14 Henkel

9.15 Mary Kay

9.16 Beiersdorf

9.17 Jane Iredale

9.18 MAC Cosmetics

9.19 Kose

9.20 Revlon Group

9.21 Benefit Cosmetics

9.22 Oriflame

9.23 Yves Rocher

9.24 Natura

9.25 Alticor

9.26 JALA Jiala

9.27 Amore Pacific

9.28 Jahwa Group

Continued....