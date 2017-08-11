Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”

This report studies the global Nuclear Decommissioning market, analyzes and researches the Nuclear Decommissioning development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Areva S.A

Bechtel

Babcock International Group

Studsvik UK

URS Corp

Westinghouse Electric

Aecom

CH2M

GE

Hitachi

Sellafield Ltd

Magnox Ltd

EnergySolutions

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

Nuclear Decommissioning Services (NDSL)

Nuclear Engineering Services (NES)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1749428-global-nuclear-decommissioning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Nuclear Decommissioning can be split into

Immediate Dismantling

Deferred Dismantling

Entombment

Market segment by Application, Nuclear Decommissioning can be split into

Commercial Power Reactors

Prototype Power Reactors

Research Reactors

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1749428-global-nuclear-decommissioning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table of Contents

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Nuclear Decommissioning

1.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Overview

1.1.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Type

1.3.1 Immediate Dismantling

1.3.2 Deferred Dismantling

1.3.3 Entombment

1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Commercial Power Reactors

1.4.2 Prototype Power Reactors

1.4.3 Research Reactors

2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Areva S.A

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Bechtel

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Babcock International Group

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Studsvik UK

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 URS Corp

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Westinghouse Electric

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Aecom

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 CH2M

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 GE

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Hitachi

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Sellafield Ltd

3.12 Magnox Ltd

3.13 EnergySolutions

3.14 Nuvia Group

3.15 Onet Technologies

3.16 Nuclear Decommissioning Services (NDSL)

3.17 Nuclear Engineering Services (NES)

4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Nuclear Decommissioning in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Nuclear Decommissioning

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1749428

Continued....