Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2022

Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "Nuclear Decommissioning Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022"

This report studies the global Nuclear Decommissioning market, analyzes and researches the Nuclear Decommissioning development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Areva S.A 
Bechtel 
Babcock International Group 
Studsvik UK 
URS Corp 
Westinghouse Electric 
Aecom 
CH2M 
GE 
Hitachi 
Sellafield Ltd 
Magnox Ltd 
EnergySolutions 
Nuvia Group 
Onet Technologies 
Nuclear Decommissioning Services (NDSL) 
Nuclear Engineering Services (NES)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Nuclear Decommissioning can be split into 
Immediate Dismantling 
Deferred Dismantling 
Entombment

Market segment by Application, Nuclear Decommissioning can be split into 
Commercial Power Reactors 
Prototype Power Reactors 
Research Reactors

Table of Contents

Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Nuclear Decommissioning 
1.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Overview 
1.1.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by Type 
1.3.1 Immediate Dismantling 
1.3.2 Deferred Dismantling 
1.3.3 Entombment 
1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Commercial Power Reactors 
1.4.2 Prototype Power Reactors 
1.4.3 Research Reactors

2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Competition Analysis by Players 
2.1 Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017) 
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 
2.2.3 New Entrants 
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Areva S.A 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Bechtel 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Babcock International Group 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Studsvik UK 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 URS Corp 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Westinghouse Electric 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Aecom 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 CH2M 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments 
3.9 GE 
3.9.1 Company Profile 
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.9.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.9.5 Recent Developments 
3.10 Hitachi 
3.10.1 Company Profile 
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.10.4 Nuclear Decommissioning Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.10.5 Recent Developments 
3.11 Sellafield Ltd 
3.12 Magnox Ltd 
3.13 EnergySolutions 
3.14 Nuvia Group 
3.15 Onet Technologies 
3.16 Nuclear Decommissioning Services (NDSL) 
3.17 Nuclear Engineering Services (NES)

4 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017) 
4.1 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2012-2017) 
4.2 Global Nuclear Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 
4.3 Potential Application of Nuclear Decommissioning in Future 
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Nuclear Decommissioning

