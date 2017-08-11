Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market - Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022”

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Industry

Latest Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)

Google

Intel

NVIDIA

...

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1613250-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-research-report-2017

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips for each application, including

Electronics

Automotive

Consumer Goods

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1613250-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-chips-market-research-report-2017

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Research Report 2017

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Overview

2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym