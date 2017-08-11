PET/CT Scanner 2017 Global Market - Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts
In this report, the global PET/CT Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PET/CT Scanner in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global PET/CT Scanner market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Carestream
ECHO-SON S.A.
Esaote S.P.A.
Fonar Corp
Fujifilm Corp
Hitachi Medical Corp
Hologic Inc
Mindray Medical International LTD
Neusoft Medical Systems
Paramed Medical Systems
Philips Healthcare
Positron Corp
Shenzhen Anke High-Tech
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Digital PET/CT
Analog PET/CT
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PET/CT Scanner for each application, including
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Research Institutes
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
Global PET/CT Scanner Market Research Report 2017
1 PET/CT Scanner Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET/CT Scanner
1.2 PET/CT Scanner Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global PET/CT Scanner Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Digital PET/CT
1.2.4 Analog PET/CT
1.3 Global PET/CT Scanner Segment by Application
1.3.1 PET/CT Scanner Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres
1.3.4 Research Institutes
1.4 Global PET/CT Scanner Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PET/CT Scanner (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…..
7 Global PET/CT Scanner Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 GE Healthcare
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 GE Healthcare PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Siemens Healthcare
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Siemens Healthcare PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Carestream
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Carestream PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 ECHO-SON S.A.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 ECHO-SON S.A. PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Esaote S.P.A.
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Esaote S.P.A. PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Fonar Corp
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Fonar Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Fujifilm Corp
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Fujifilm Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Hitachi Medical Corp
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Hitachi Medical Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Hologic Inc
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Hologic Inc PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continue…….
