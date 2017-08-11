WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “PET/CT Scanner 2017 Global Market - Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”

In this report, the global PET/CT Scanner market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of PET/CT Scanner in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global PET/CT Scanner market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Carestream

ECHO-SON S.A.

Esaote S.P.A.

Fonar Corp

Fujifilm Corp

Hitachi Medical Corp

Hologic Inc

Mindray Medical International LTD

Neusoft Medical Systems

Paramed Medical Systems

Philips Healthcare

Positron Corp

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Digital PET/CT

Analog PET/CT

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of PET/CT Scanner for each application, including

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Research Institutes

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global PET/CT Scanner Market Research Report 2017

1 PET/CT Scanner Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PET/CT Scanner

1.2 PET/CT Scanner Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global PET/CT Scanner Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Digital PET/CT

1.2.4 Analog PET/CT

1.3 Global PET/CT Scanner Segment by Application

1.3.1 PET/CT Scanner Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

1.3.4 Research Institutes

1.4 Global PET/CT Scanner Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of PET/CT Scanner (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global PET/CT Scanner Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…..

7 Global PET/CT Scanner Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 GE Healthcare

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 GE Healthcare PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Siemens Healthcare

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Siemens Healthcare PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Carestream

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Carestream PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 ECHO-SON S.A.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 ECHO-SON S.A. PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Esaote S.P.A.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Esaote S.P.A. PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Fonar Corp

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Fonar Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Fujifilm Corp

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Fujifilm Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Hitachi Medical Corp

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Hitachi Medical Corp PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Hologic Inc

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 PET/CT Scanner Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Hologic Inc PET/CT Scanner Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continue…….

