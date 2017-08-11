PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Iris Recognition 2017 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022”.

This report studies the global Iris Recognition market, analyzes and researches the Iris Recognition development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

3M Cogent

4G Identity Solutions

Aditech Ltd.

BioEnable

Crossmatch

Delta ID

EyeLock

EyeVerify

FIDO Alliance

Fulcrum Biometrics

Honeywell

HYPR

ImageWare Systems

Iris ID Systems

IrisGuard

IriTech

M2SYS Technology

MorphoTrust USA

Neurotechnology

Nok Nok Labs

Princeton Identity Inc.

Tascent

UBKEY Innovation

Vision-Box

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1706291-global-iris-recognition-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Iris Recognition can be split into

Iris Imaging Technologies

Standalone Iris Imaging – Legacy Solutions

Iris Imaging Integrated into Mobile Devices

Technology Differentiators

Market segment by Application, Iris Recognition can be split into

Consumer Device Authentication

Border Control

Non-Governmental Agencies

Automated Teller Machines

Pharmacy Dispensing

Government IT Systems

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1706291-global-iris-recognition-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Iris Recognition Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Iris Recognition

1.1 Iris Recognition Market Overview

1.1.1 Iris Recognition Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Iris Recognition Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Iris Recognition Market by Type

1.3.1 Iris Imaging Technologies

1.3.2 Standalone Iris Imaging – Legacy Solutions

1.3.3 Iris Imaging Integrated into Mobile Devices

1.3.4 Technology Differentiators

1.4 Iris Recognition Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Consumer Device Authentication

1.4.2 Border Control

1.4.3 Non-Governmental Agencies

1.4.4 Automated Teller Machines

1.4.5 Pharmacy Dispensing

1.4.6 Government IT Systems

2 Global Iris Recognition Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Iris Recognition Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 3M Cogent

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 4G Identity Solutions

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Aditech Ltd.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 BioEnable

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Crossmatch

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Delta ID

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 EyeLock

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 EyeVerify

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Iris Recognition Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1706291

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

