Iris Recognition 2017 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2022
This report studies the global Iris Recognition market, analyzes and researches the Iris Recognition development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
3M Cogent
4G Identity Solutions
Aditech Ltd.
BioEnable
Crossmatch
Delta ID
EyeLock
EyeVerify
FIDO Alliance
Fulcrum Biometrics
Honeywell
HYPR
ImageWare Systems
Iris ID Systems
IrisGuard
IriTech
M2SYS Technology
MorphoTrust USA
Neurotechnology
Nok Nok Labs
Princeton Identity Inc.
Tascent
UBKEY Innovation
Vision-Box
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Iris Recognition can be split into
Iris Imaging Technologies
Standalone Iris Imaging – Legacy Solutions
Iris Imaging Integrated into Mobile Devices
Technology Differentiators
Market segment by Application, Iris Recognition can be split into
Consumer Device Authentication
Border Control
Non-Governmental Agencies
Automated Teller Machines
Pharmacy Dispensing
Government IT Systems
