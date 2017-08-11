Global Precision Farming Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Precision Farming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Precision Farming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Precision Farming market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Precision Farming market by Product Hardware, by Product Software, by Product Services, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Precision Farming market.

This report focus Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players

Deere (USA)

Trimble (USA)

Raven Industries (USA)

Agjunction (USA)

AGCO (USA)

AG Leader Technology (USA)

Precision Planting (USA)

SST Development (Australia)

Teejet Technologies (USA)

Topcon Positioning Systems (USA)

Dickey-John (USA)

Cropmetrics (USA)

Main types of products

Precision Farming Market, by Product Hardware

Automation and Control System

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Precision Farming Market, by Product Software

Local/web-based

Cloud-based

Precision Farming Market, by Product Services

System Integration And Consulting

Managed Services

Connectivity Services

Assisted Professional Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Key Consumers (End User)

Precision Farming Market, by Consumer

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Others

