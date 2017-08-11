Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2017 Global Trends,Analysis,Opportunities and Forecast to 2022
This report studies the global Mobile Augmented Reality market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Augmented Reality development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Introduction
Aireal
Alibaba
Apple
Augment
Avametric
Baidu
Blippar
Catchoom Technologies
CN2 Tech
Google
TDK (InvenSense)
iQagent
Kudan
Matterport
ModiFace
Mollejuo
MoodMe
Occipital
pmdtechnologies
Qualcomm
QuiverVision
Re’Flekt
Scope AR
Snap
Tencent
VividWorks
Vuforia/PTC
Wikitude
Zappar
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into
Algorithms for Image Processing
Three-Dimensional Object Recognition
Simultaneous Localization and Mapping
Three-Dimensional Imaging Technologies
Camera Module
Interactive Dynamic Video
Market segment by Application, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into
Social Media
Gaming and Entertainment
Mapping and Indoor Navigation
Visual Search
Toys
E-Commerce
Enterprise Use Cases
