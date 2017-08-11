WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Mobile Augmented Reality Market 2017 Global Trends,Analysis,Opportunities and Forecast to 2022”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report studies the global Mobile Augmented Reality market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Augmented Reality development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Introduction

Aireal

Alibaba

Apple

Augment

Avametric

Baidu

Blippar

Catchoom Technologies

CN2 Tech

Google

TDK (InvenSense)

iQagent

Kudan

Matterport

ModiFace

Mollejuo

MoodMe

Occipital

pmdtechnologies

Qualcomm

QuiverVision

Re’Flekt

Scope AR

Snap

Tencent

VividWorks

Vuforia/PTC

Wikitude

Zappar

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1706306-global-mobile-augmented-reality-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into

Algorithms for Image Processing

Three-Dimensional Object Recognition

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

Three-Dimensional Imaging Technologies

Camera Module

Interactive Dynamic Video

Market segment by Application, Mobile Augmented Reality can be split into

Social Media

Gaming and Entertainment

Mapping and Indoor Navigation

Visual Search

Toys

E-Commerce

Enterprise Use Cases

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1706306-global-mobile-augmented-reality-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Mobile Augmented Reality

1.1 Mobile Augmented Reality Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobile Augmented Reality Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Type

1.3.1 Algorithms for Image Processing

1.3.2 Three-Dimensional Object Recognition

1.3.3 Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

1.3.4 Three-Dimensional Imaging Technologies

1.3.5 Camera Module

1.3.6 Interactive Dynamic Video

1.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Social Media

1.4.2 Gaming and Entertainment

1.4.3 Mapping and Indoor Navigation

1.4.4 Visual Search

1.4.5 Toys

1.4.6 E-Commerce

1.4.7 Enterprise Use Cases

2 Global Mobile Augmented Reality Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Mobile Augmented Reality Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Aireal

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Alibaba

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Apple

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Augment

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Avametric

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Baidu

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Blippar

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Mobile Augmented Reality Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

Continue…….

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1706306

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

