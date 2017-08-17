Global Wireless Audio Device Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Wireless Audio Device Market, by Technology (Bluetooth, Airplay, Wi-Fi) - Forecast 2027

Wireless communication is the growing technology which allows transferring of information from one user to another with the help of radio signals. Wireless audio devices is a kind of devices which uses audio technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and airplay to play the music from a computer or other devices. Wireless audio devices offers various features such as expandability, flexibility and connectivity among others. The devices are generally in the form of sound bars, bluetooth speakers, microphones and headsets.

Wireless Audio Devices Market is widely used in commercial sectors, such as media & entertainment, education and other various corporate events. For instance, wireless microphones are widely used in sports events. The media and entertainment market has been growing rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region which in turn is boosting the demand for wireless microphones.

The major growth driver of wireless audio device market include increasing implementation of wireless devices in commercial sector, increasing demand for wireless accessories with consumer electronic products and increasing usage of wireless devices by security & defence sector. However, high development cost of wireless audio device is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period 2016-2027.

Major Key Players:

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Bose Corporation (U.S.)

• Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & Company Kg (Germany)

• LG Electronics (South Korea)

• Sonos, Inc. (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

• Vizio Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

• Apple Inc. (U.S.)

• Voxx International Corporation (U.S.)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Global Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation:

The global Wireless Audio Device market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, end-user and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into wireless speaker systems, wireless headsets, sound bars, and wireless microphone and others. By technology, the market is divided into bluetooth, Wi-Fi, airplay and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into commercial, electronics, telecommunication, automotive, security & defence and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Wireless Audio Device Market - Forecast to 2027”.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global Wireless Audio Device Market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in global wireless audio device market. North America is the most technically advanced application market due to presence of prominent players, system suppliers, and large IT companies.

Europe is expected to be the second highest market in terms of revenue generation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 20% CAGR during the forecast period. Technological and industrial growth in Asian countries, such as China and Japan, is giving boost to the wireless audio device market in the coming years. Further, Increasing technological advancements and increasing disposable income in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of wireless audio devices market in the region. However, issues related to hearing problems is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Intended Audience:

• Music and stereo companies

• Smartphone and audio device manufacturers

• Research

• Financial institutes

• Government

The global wireless audio devices market has been witnessing a steady growth over the last few years on account of growing implementation of wireless devices in various sectors and the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

The market has been divided into following product categories namely wireless speaker system, wireless headsets, wireless microphone, and sound bars among others. Further, North America has dominated the bluetooth wireless audio device market and estimated to grow with 19% CAGR. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market with 23% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2027.

