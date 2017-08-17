Machine 2 Machine Connections Market Global Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, By Technology (Wired Technologies, Wireless Technologies) - by Forecast to 2023

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Telit Communications (UK), U-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market are transforming industries and creating tremendous opportunities for M2M module vendors around the world. Along with the M2M, IoT is making huge growth in the M2M market, globally. However, the Internet of Things will consist primarily of machines talking to one another, with computer-connected humans observing, analyzing and acting upon the resulting the big data explosion, will shaping up the growth of machine to machine connections.

The study indicates that the short range technology is dominating M2M connections. In 2017, it has been observed that about 73% of M2M devices is connected by short-range technologies, mostly WiFi. The wireless wide area network connections will grow from 750 million at the end of 2017 to 2.6 billion in 2023.

The most important WWAN sector is automotive including pay-as-you-drive insurance, eCall and security and tracking. At the end of 2017, the M2M accounted for 15% of cellular connections and by 2023, this will reach 22%.

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to grow at USD 27.05 Billion by 2023, at ~9.9 % of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• AT&T Inc. (U.S)

• Deutsche Telekom A G (Germany)

• NTT Data (Japan)

• Telenor Group (Norway)

• Intel Corporation (US)

• Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

• Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

• Vodafone Group PLC (UK)

• Telit Communications (UK)

• U-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

• Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3818

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Segmentation

The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market has been segmented on the basis technology, product, end users and region. Looking through the end-user segment, the healthcare providers and other participants in this market are making significant investments in M2M solutions. While, the M2M services are mainly used for the remote monitoring of cars and theft recovery in the automotive industry.

The areas that are driving this growth will be the automotive industry, with new smart cars, utility companies with transportation, healthcare and security. The growth-driving vertical markets such as intelligent buildings, consumer electronics, automotive and healthcare, utilities. All the components are made in order to have a long life and our experiences are so good that it has given us the necessary confidence to offer the best guarantee on the market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market -Forecast to 2023”.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is studied in different regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with the highest growth rate in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market as the wide-scale adoption of M2M connectivity technologies in several industries such as manufacturing, BFSI and among others is the key factor supporting the growth of the M2M connections market in this region. The developing economies in Asia-pacific regions like China, Japan, India and others are propelled to good growth in the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections market. Asia Pacific is growing most quickly, buoyed by the tremendous investments being made in China

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Machine-to-Machine connections market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. In North America, it has been estimates that 65% of M2M service revenue is accounted for by the service wrap and 35% by the provision of connectivity.

While, the majority of the revenue comes from service enablement with the remainder coming from the provision of basic short range connectivity. While in Europe, the operators such as Vodafone and Deutsche Telekom are already seeing modest success in the connected health market, is anticipated to be the leading region.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/machine-2-machine-connections-market-3818

Intended Audience

• Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections device manufacturers

• Technology Providers of Machine-to-Machine Systems

• Technical Universities

• Research Institutes and Organizations

• Component Suppliers

• Machine-to-Machine Equipment Manufacturers

• Suppliers and Distributors of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections

• Standardization and Testing Firms

• Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers

• Semiconductor wafer vendors

• Telecom operators

• Application providers

• Safety equipment manufacturers

• Distributers

• Investors

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market : By Technology

1.3.2 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market : By Product

1.3.3 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market : By End User

1.3.4 Global Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market : By Region

Continued….

List of Tables

Table 1 Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market, By Technology

Table 2 Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market, By Product

Continued….

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Methodology

Figure 2 Machine-To-Machine (M2m) Connections Market: By Technology (%)

Continued….

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.