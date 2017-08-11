Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2017

Report Details:

The “Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market" report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The report provides in depth study of “Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. This report studies Hyper Converged Infrastructure in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The Top manufacturers/key players including,

Nutanix

Simplivity

Pivot3

Atlantis Computing

Dell EMC

Stratoscale

VMWare

Cisco Systems

Scale Computing

Nimboxx

Huawei Technologies

By types, the market can be split into

10Gb

40Gb

Other

By Application, the market can be split into

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Science

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

