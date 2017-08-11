Traffic Sensor Market 2017 - Industry Research, Review, Size, share, Trends, Growth, Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Traffic Sensor market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Traffic Sensor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Traffic Sensor market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Flir Systems, Inc. (US)

Kistler Group (Switzerland)

Sick AG (Germany)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sensys Networks, Inc. (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)

Swarco AG (Austria)

Efkon AG (Austria)

Transcore (US)

Q-Free ASA

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Inductive Loops

Piezoelectric Sensors

Image Sensors

Infrared Sensors

LiDAR Sensors

Radar Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Thermal Sensors

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Traffic Sensor for each application, including

Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

Weigh In Motion (WIM)

Traffic Monitoring

Automated Tolling (e-toll)

Table of Contents

Global Traffic Sensor Market Research Report 2017

1 Traffic Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Traffic Sensor

1.2 Traffic Sensor Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Traffic Sensor Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Inductive Loops

1.2.4 Piezoelectric Sensors

1.2.5 Image Sensors

1.2.6 Infrared Sensors

1.2.7 LiDAR Sensors

1.2.8 Radar Sensors

1.2.9 Magnetic Sensors

1.2.10 Acoustic Sensors

1.2.11 Thermal Sensors

1.3 Global Traffic Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Traffic Sensor Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

1.3.3 Weigh In Motion (WIM)

1.3.4 Traffic Monitoring

1.3.5 Automated Tolling (e-toll)

1.4 Global Traffic Sensor Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Traffic Sensor Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Traffic Sensor (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Traffic Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Traffic Sensor Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Traffic Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Traffic Sensor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Traffic Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Traffic Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Traffic Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Traffic Sensor Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 United States Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 EU Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 South Korea Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 Taiwan Traffic Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Traffic Sensor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 EU Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 South Korea Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 Taiwan Traffic Sensor Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.3 Global Traffic Sensor Price by Type (2012-2017)

5.4 Global Traffic Sensor Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)

6 Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

……Continued

