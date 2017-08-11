Water Treatment Technology 2017 - Industry Research, Review, Size, share, Trends, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies Water Treatment Technology in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

The 3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Kemira

Honeywell International Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Best Water Technology AG

Pentair Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Nalco

Grundfos

Ashland Hercules

KITZ Corporation

Kirloskar Ebara

ITT Corporation

Emerson

Dresser

By types, the market can be split into

Reverse Osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electro-dialysis

Gas Separation

By Application, the market can be split into

Power & Energy

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Mining & Minerals

Municipal

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

