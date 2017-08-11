Wine Market 2017 Global Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2022
Executive Summary
This report studies Wine in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
E&J Gallo Winery
Constellation
Castel
The Wine Group
Accolade Wines
Concha y Toro
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
Trinchero Family
Pernod-Ricard
Diageo
Casella Wines
Changyu Group
Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates
GreatWall
Dynasty
Grand Dragon
Tontine
Chateau Ste. Michelle
J. Lohr Vineyards and Wines
Xinjiang Yizhu
Tonghua Winery
Peter Lehmann Wines
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Red Wine
White Wine
Rose Wine
Ice Wine
Sparkling Wine
Fortified Wine
By Application, the market can be split into
Daily Meals
Social Occasions
Entertainment Venues
Other Situations
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
1 Industry Overview of Wine
2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Wine
3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Wine
4 Global Wine Overall Market Overview
5 Wine Regional Market Analysis
6 Global 2012-2017E Wine Segment Market Analysis (by Type)
7 Global 2012-2017E Wine Segment Market Analysis (by Application)
8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Wine
8.1 E&J Gallo Winery
8.1.1 Company Profile
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.1.2.1 Product A
8.1.2.2 Product B
8.1.3 E&J Gallo Winery 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.1.4 E&J Gallo Winery 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.2 Constellation
8.2.1 Company Profile
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.2.2.1 Product A
8.2.2.2 Product B
8.2.3 Constellation 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.2.4 Constellation 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.3 Castel
8.3.1 Company Profile
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.3.2.1 Product A
8.3.2.2 Product B
8.3.3 Castel 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.3.4 Castel 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.4 The Wine Group
8.4.1 Company Profile
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.4.2.1 Product A
8.4.2.2 Product B
8.4.3 The Wine Group 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.4.4 The Wine Group 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.5 Accolade Wines
8.5.1 Company Profile
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.5.2.1 Product A
8.5.2.2 Product B
8.5.3 Accolade Wines 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.5.4 Accolade Wines 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.6 Concha y Toro
8.6.1 Company Profile
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.6.2.1 Product A
8.6.2.2 Product B
8.6.3 Concha y Toro 2016 Wine Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.6.4 Concha y Toro 2016 Wine Business Region Distribution Analysis
8.7 Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
8.7.1 Company Profile
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications
8.7.2.1 Product A
8.7.2.2 Product B
..…..Continued
