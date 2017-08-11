Large Format Display (LFD) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Large Format Display (LFD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Large Format Display (LFD) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Global Large Format Display (LFD) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

NEC Corp. (Japan)

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd. (China)

Sharp Corp. (Foxconn) (Japan)

Barco NV (Belgium)

Sony Corp. (Japan)

TPV Technology Ltd. (Hong Kong)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Up to 500

501–1000

1001–2000

2001–3000

More Than 3000

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Large Format Display (LFD) for each application, including

Commercial

Infrastructural

Institutional

Industrial

