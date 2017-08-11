Population Health Management Software and Services Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Population Health Management Software and Services Market

Description

Global Population Health Management Software and Services Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

AbilTo 
Acupera 
Athenahealth 
AxisPoint Health 
Canary Health 
CareEvolution 
Cerner 
CliniWorks 
Conifer Health Solutions 
eClinicalWorks 
Evolent Health 
Health Catalyst 
IBM 
Lumeris 
MEMOTEXT 
Qualcomm 
Welltok 
ZeOmega 
Additional Industry Participants 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Population Health Management Software and Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Software 
Services 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Population Health Management Software and Services for each application, including 
Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Companies 
Remote Patient Monitoring Companies 
Government Agencies 
Industry Organizations

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Population Health Management Software and Services Market Research Report 2017 
1 Population Health Management Software and Services Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Population Health Management Software and Services 
1.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Software 
1.2.4 Services 
1.3 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Population Health Management Software and Services Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Companies 
1.3.3 Remote Patient Monitoring Companies 
1.3.4 Government Agencies 
1.3.5 Industry Organizations 
1.4 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Population Health Management Software and Services (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…….

7 Global Population Health Management Software and Services Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 AbilTo 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 AbilTo Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Acupera 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Acupera Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Athenahealth 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Athenahealth Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 AxisPoint Health 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 AxisPoint Health Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Canary Health 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Canary Health Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 CareEvolution 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 CareEvolution Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Cerner 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Cerner Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 CliniWorks 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 CliniWorks Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Conifer Health Solutions 
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.9.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.9.2.1 Product A 
7.9.2.2 Product B 
7.9.3 Conifer Health Solutions Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.10 eClinicalWorks 
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.10.2 Population Health Management Software and Services Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.10.2.1 Product A 
7.10.2.2 Product B 
7.10.3 eClinicalWorks Population Health Management Software and Services Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 


………..CONTINUED

 
