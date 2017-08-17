Welding Materials Market 2017: Share, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends by Forecast to 2022

Welding Materials Market

Global Welding Materials Market Information by Type (Electrodes, Flux & Wires, Gases, and others) by Application and by Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of the Global Welding Materials Market:

Market Scenario:

The Market for Welding Materials is driven by the increasing demand for such materials from the transportation, manufacturing, and building & construction industries. The market is highly application based and is dominated by demand from the end-use industries. It is used extensively in all the processes that consume steel across various industries.

Electrode accounts for the largest share in the Welding Materials Market by type in 2015. The market for electrodes is highly driven by its demand and cost effectiveness across various applications. The trend is expected to be similar by 2022. The market is expected to grow rapidly both in value and volume.

Furthermore, Transportation is leading the Welding Market by application due to high demand for Welding Materials from the automobile industry. Welding technology is used in almost every step of automobile manufacturing. The largest and fastest growing region is seen as APAC with increasing consumption of such materials across all the industries. The Global Welding Materials Market is expected to cross USD 16 Billion by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% in the forecasted period.

Study Objectives of Global Welding Materials Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Welding Materials Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global Welding Materials market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Type, Application and by Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Welding Materials market.

Key Players:

The key players of Global Welding Materials Market report include- Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Illinois Tools Works Inc., Sandvik AB, Praxair Incorporated, Air Liquide S.A., Colfax Corporation, The Linde Group, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Intended Audience:

• Welding Materials manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Welding Materials

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

