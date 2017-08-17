Ceramic Coating Market 2017: Overview, Top Key Players, Growth and Analysis by Forecast 2023

Ceramic Coating Market

Global Ceramic Coating Market Information-by Types, by End User and by Region - Forecast till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis of Ceramic Coating :

The Global Ceramic Coating Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 18.136 Billion by 2023 with CAGR of ~7.6% between 2016 and 2023.

Ceramic Coatings are the inorganic materials that are processed and used at high temperatures. Ceramic Coatings are normally alumina, silica, alumina-magnesia, silicon carbide, silicon nitride, and others based compositions. The aerospace & defense and automotive industry is one of the major factors responsible for growth of Ceramic Coatings Market. A large number of new product development, and expansions enhance the Strong growth of this market in the near future. Ceramic Coatings can be used in various industries such as automotive, oil and gas exploration, aerospace & defense, steel industry, chemical industry, textile industry, plastics industry, and others. It can be applied by formulating various technologies such as physical vapor deposition (PVD), thermal spray chemical vapor deposition (CVD), dipping, sol gel, micro-oxidation, packed diffusion, ionic beam surface treatment, and laser assisted techniques. Ceramic coating reduces static buildup, ensures quality control in electronics applications. Specific applications will drive growth in the aerospace, automotive, chemical industry and other industrial sectors increasing overall demand for Ceramic Coatings.

Study Objectives of Ceramic Coating Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Ceramic Coating Market

• To understand the supply and demand dynamics including supply and consumption concentration mapping

• To provide region level market analysis and future outlook for North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) and their countries

• To provide competitor positioning of the market

• To provide company profiling of major players in the market along with their production and capacity

• To provide regional trade analysis

• To evaluate historical market trends, patents and technologies, and current government regulatory requirements that are relevant to the market.

Key Players:

Key players of the Global Ceramic Coating Market are APS Materials Inc. (US), Bodycote PLC (US), Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. (US), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (US), Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions (Europe), Aremco Products Inc. (US), MBI Coatings (US), Akzo Nobel Chemicals Company (Europe), Oerlikon Surface Solutions AG (Switzerland), Ceramic Polymer GmbH (Germany), and Others.

Intended Audience:

• Ceramic Coating manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Ceramic Coating

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

