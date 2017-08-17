Polyolefins Market 2017: Analysis, Segments, Key Players, Drivers, Trends, and Forecast 2023

Polyolefins Market

Global Polyolefins Market Information - by type, by end user and by Region - Forecast to 2023

The key players in Global polyolefins market report included are W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Global Polyolefins Market:

The need for polyolefins such as PP and PE is steadily increasing due to the driving factors such as wide range of applications, growing packaging industry, increasing demand from construction industry, growing Asia-Pacific region and among others. Polyolefin is an odorless, non-porous, and non-polar material and macromolecules which are mainly formed by the Polymerization of olefin monomer units. These are one of the classes of organic thermoplastic polymers. Polyethylene and Polypropylene are the most common Polyolefin which are used in wide array of application industries ranging from structural plastics, packaging, consumer goods, and electronics and among others. Such plastics show relatively low mechanical properties and are of low cost. Polyolefins end product products mainly includes plates, trays, cups, trays & medical trays, containers, printed material and other disposable items.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2949

Global Polyolefins Market has witnessed a very broad market in coming recent years. MRFR analysts has predicted that packaging and automotive are about to grow near USD 160 billion by the year 2023 which means more demand for these industries and in turn for Polyolefins. Another driver for Polyolefins Market is growing Asia-Pacific market. The Polyolefins Market is majorly driven by its growing consumption in FMCG and consumer good, however, it has created a global platform for the manufacturers to expand and to increase the production capacity to meet current as well as forecast demand. Geographically, Asia-Pacific holds the healthy market share in terms of value and volume, which direct implies, the demand coming from China, India, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and other countries positively affecting the growing of Polyolefins Market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Polyolefins Market has been segmented into types, application, end users and region.

By Types:

• Polyethylene (PP) – HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

By Application:

• Film & Sheets

• Blow Molding

• Injection Molding

• Fibers

• Others

By End User:

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Construction

• Pharmaceuticals/Medical

• Electronics & Electricals

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2949

Key Findings:

• Global Polyolefins Market is projected to reach USD 324 billion by 2023 with 6.49% CAGR during review period of 2017-2023

• Asia-Pacific accounted for largest share due to growing application industries in this region

• Among types, polyethylene has acquired the market share of 46% in 2015 with the market value of USD 96.6 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.45% till forecast period.

• Among applications, packaging industry emerged as the leading application industry in Global Polyolefins Market.

Key Market Players:

The key players in Global Polyolefins Market Report included are W.R. Grace, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, PetroChina Company Limited, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema SA and SABIC.

Intended Audience:

• Polyolefins manufacturers

• Traders and distributors of Polyolefins

• Production Process industries

• Potential investors

• Raw material suppliers

• Nationalized laboratory

Key Points from Table of Contents:

12 Key Players:

12.1 W.R. Grace

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 PetroChina Company Limited

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyolefins-market-2949

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.