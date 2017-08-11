Global Partnerships, Licensing, Investments Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Regional Outlook

Global Partnerships, Licensing, Investments Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast

"Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for May 2017 in Pharmaceuticals", report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the pharmaceuticals industry. The report provides detailed information on partnership and licensing transactions, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing registered in the pharmaceuticals industry in May 2017. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, various therapy areas, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the pharmaceuticals industry.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry reported an increase in the number of deals and deal values in May 2017. The industry reported 373 deals worth USD37.8 billion in May 2017, compared to 307 deals worth USD21.5 billion in April 2017. The oncology therapeutics market remained at the top in deal activity in May 2017 with 126 deals. In second place, central nervous system therapeutics market reported 84 deals. Licensing agreements in pharmaceutical and healthcare industry registered a decrease in upfront payments. The segment reported USD199.7m as upfront payments in May 2017, compared to USD395.6m in 2017. The number of deals in North America increased to 229 in May 2017 from 192 in April 2017.

Scope

- Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.

- Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women's health segments.

- Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.

- Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.

- Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the six months.

- Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.

- League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.

Reasons to buy

- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

- Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

- Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

- Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

- Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

- Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

- Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 6

2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Summary 8

2.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Analysis, May 2017 8

2.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Major Deals, May 2017 9

2.2.1 INC Research and inVentiv Health to Merge 9

2.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire Patheon 11

2.2.3 Allergan Raises USD2.9 Billion in Public Offering of Notes 11

2.2.4 Becton Dickinson Raises USD2.47 Billion in Public Offering of Depositary Shares 12

2.2.5 Becton Dickinson Raises USD2.47 Billion in Public Offering of Shares 12

2.3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, by Type, Number of Deals, May 2017 13

2.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, by Type, Deal Values, May 2017 14

3 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Global, Deals, Summary, by Type 15

3.1 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, M&A, May 2017 15

3.1.1 Top M&A Deals in May 2017 16

3.1.2 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, M&A Deals by Therapy Area, December 2016- May 2017 16

…Continued

