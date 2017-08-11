Global Jewelry Market 2017 Trend, Segmentation, Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report 2022
Jewelry -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Jewelry -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database
This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Jewelry market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Jewelry market by By Natural Jade Jewelry, By Artificial Gems, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Jewelry market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Key Players
Cartier(FR)
Tiffany&Co(US)
Tonglingzhubao(Belgium)
NZO(US)
Oxette(Greek)
Boucheron（FR）
SWAROVSKI(Austria)
MIKIMOTO(JP)
GEORG JENSEN(Danish)
Pomellato(IT)
Damiani(IT)
DERIER(FR)
Van Cleef &Arpels(FR)
Bvlgari(IT)
CHARRIOL(FR)
Folli FollieFolli Follie(Greek)
MontBlanc(DE)
Harry Winsto(US)
PIAGET(Switzerland)
DHOWTBIFOOK (CN)
LOVENUS (CN)
Zhou sang group international co. LTD (CN)
Lao Feng Xiang (CN)
LUKFOOK (CN)
Kimberley (CN)
CHOW TAI SENG (CN)
TSE SUI LUEN (CN)
Hiresun (CN)
D-GOLD (CN)
Key Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main types of products
Jewelry Market, by Natural Jade Jewelry
Natural Gemstones
Natural Jade
Natural Organic Gems
Jewelry Market, by Artificial Gems
Reengineering Gems
Flatten The Gem
Synthetic Gems
Jewelry Market, by Key Consumer
Wedding
Party
Gift
Symbol
Table of Contents
Global Jewelry Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
1.2.1 Secondary Sources
1.2.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
Chapter Two Jewelry Market Overview
2.1 Market Coverage
2.2 Global Jewelry Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017
....
Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile
