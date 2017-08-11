Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Jewelry Market 2017 Trend, Segmentation, Production, Supply, Sales and Demand Market Research Report 2022

Jewelry -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelry Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Jewelry -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Jewelry market. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Jewelry market by By Natural Jade Jewelry, By Artificial Gems, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Jewelry market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Key Players 

Cartier(FR) 
Tiffany&Co(US) 
Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) 
NZO(US) 
Oxette(Greek) 
Boucheron（FR） 
SWAROVSKI(Austria) 
MIKIMOTO(JP) 
GEORG JENSEN(Danish) 
Pomellato(IT) 
Damiani(IT) 
DERIER(FR) 
Van Cleef &Arpels(FR) 
Bvlgari(IT) 
CHARRIOL(FR) 
Folli FollieFolli Follie(Greek) 
MontBlanc(DE) 
Harry Winsto(US) 
PIAGET(Switzerland) 
DHOWTBIFOOK (CN) 
LOVENUS (CN) 
Zhou sang group international co. LTD (CN) 
Lao Feng Xiang (CN) 
LUKFOOK (CN) 
Kimberley (CN) 
CHOW TAI SENG (CN) 
TSE SUI LUEN (CN) 
Hiresun (CN) 
D-GOLD (CN)

Key Regions 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Latin America 
Mexico 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Others 
Europe 
Germany 
United Kingdom 
France 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Netherland 
Others 
Asia & Pacific 
China 
Japan 
India 
Korea 
Australia 
Southeast Asia 
Indonesia 
Thailand 
Philippines 
Vietnam 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Others 
Africa & Middle East 
South Africa 
Egypt 
Turkey 
Saudi Arabia 
Iran 
Others

Main types of products 
Jewelry Market, by Natural Jade Jewelry 
Natural Gemstones 
Natural Jade 
Natural Organic Gems 
Jewelry Market, by Artificial Gems 
Reengineering Gems 
Flatten The Gem 
Synthetic Gems

Jewelry Market, by Key Consumer 
Wedding 
Party 
Gift 
Symbol

Table of Contents

Global Jewelry Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications 
Chapter One Methodology and Data Source 
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 
1.2 Data Source 
1.2.1 Secondary Sources 
1.2.2 Primary Sources 
1.3 Disclaimer

Chapter Two Jewelry Market Overview 
2.1 Market Coverage 
2.2 Global Jewelry Market Sales Volume Revenue and Price 2012-2017

....

Chapter Six Global Key Players Profile 
6.1 Cartier(FR) 
6.1.1 Cartier(FR) Company Details and Competitors 
6.1.2 Cartier(FR) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.1.3 Cartier(FR) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.1.4 Cartier(FR) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.2 Tiffany&Co(US) 
6.2.1 Tiffany&Co(US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.2.2 Tiffany&Co(US) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.2.3 Tiffany&Co(US) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.2.4 Tiffany&Co(US) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.3 Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) 
6.3.1 Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) Company Details and Competitors 
6.3.2 Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.3.3 Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.3.4 Tonglingzhubao(Belgium) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.4 NZO(US) 
6.4.1 NZO(US) Company Details and Competitors 
6.4.2 NZO(US) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.4.3 NZO(US) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.4.4 NZO(US) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.5 Oxette(Greek) 
6.5.1 Oxette(Greek) Company Details and Competitors 
6.5.2 Oxette(Greek) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.5.3 Oxette(Greek) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.5.4 Oxette(Greek) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.6 Boucheron（FR） 
6.6.1 Boucheron（FR） Company Details and Competitors 
6.6.2 Boucheron（FR） Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.6.3 Boucheron（FR） Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.6.4 Boucheron（FR） Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.7 SWAROVSKI(Austria) 
6.7.1 SWAROVSKI(Austria) Company Details and Competitors 
6.7.2 SWAROVSKI(Austria) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.7.3 SWAROVSKI(Austria) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.7.4 SWAROVSKI(Austria) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.8 MIKIMOTO(JP) 
6.8.1 MIKIMOTO(JP) Company Details and Competitors 
6.8.2 MIKIMOTO(JP) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.8.3 MIKIMOTO(JP) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.8.4 MIKIMOTO(JP) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.9 GEORG JENSEN(Danish) 
6.9.1 GEORG JENSEN(Danish) Company Details and Competitors 
6.9.2 GEORG JENSEN(Danish) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.9.3 GEORG JENSEN(Danish) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.9.4 GEORG JENSEN(Danish) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.10 Pomellato(IT) 
6.10.1 Pomellato(IT) Company Details and Competitors 
6.10.2 Pomellato(IT) Key Jewelry Models and Performance 
6.10.3 Pomellato(IT) Jewelry Business SWOT Analysis and Forecast 
6.10.4 Pomellato(IT) Jewelry Sales Volume Revenue Price Cost and Gross Margin 
6.11 Damiani(IT) 
6.12 DERIER(FR) 
6.13 Van Cleef &Arpels(FR) 
6.14 Bvlgari(IT) 
6.15 CHARRIOL(FR) 
6.16 Folli FollieFolli Follie(Greek) 
6.17 MontBlanc(DE) 
6.18 Harry Winsto(US) 
6.19 PIAGET(Switzerland) 
6.20 DHOWTBIFOOK (CN) 
6.21 LOVENUS (CN) 
6.22 Zhou sang group international co. LTD (CN) 
6.23 Lao Feng Xiang (CN) 
6.24 LUKFOOK (CN) 
6.25 Kimberley (CN) 
6.26 CHOW TAI SENG (CN) 
6.27 TSE SUI LUEN (CN) 
6.28 Hiresun (CN) 
6.29 D-GOLD (CN)

Continued...

