Vision Positioning System Market Segments, Trends, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast by to 2023

The Vision Positioning system industry is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rise in demand for automation in industrial applications. However, intensive training and education, an essential requirement to enable entry of machine vision in newer markets, restrain the vision positioning system market growth. Moreover, demand for miniaturization of machine vision system provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in machine vision system industry.

The study indicates that the Vision Positioning System Market is method that provide the volume of information about the localization using vision information, extraction of visual features for positioning straightforward and representing the environment. However, it processes information from every sensor and completes complex calculations in real time. Camera system have become a predominant component of the Vision Positioning System. A Vision Positioning System Market is the method of positioning of a system that uses optical sensors, ultrasonic and image data to help the various instruments to identify its current position. The advantage of optical sensors is the ability to provide the distance information needed for collision avoidance. The growth of the vision positioning system market is driven by the increasing use of vision positioning systems in industrial automation and indoor navigation to handle various kinds of operations. Being a new technology the Vision Positioning System market is also driven by the continuous evolution of CMIOS image sensor.

The global The Vision Positioning System market is expected to grow at USD ~$13.32 Billion by 2023, at ~10.87% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

• DJI (China)

• Omron Corporation (Japan)

• Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

• Parrot SA (France)

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Europe)

• Senion AB (Europe)

• Sick AG (Germany)

• Seegrid Corporation (U.S)

• ABB (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Vision Positioning System market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Growing demand of innovative technology is driving the Vision Positioning System in North America and has become the leading in countries in the world as the highest usage in small drones, automated guided vehicles, and robotics for commercial and civil applications.

The study reveals that Europe region is also showing a positive growth in the Vision Positioning System market during in present days and will reach to the highest point in forecast periods. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have a fair share in the Vision Positioning System market due to the commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Vision Positioning System Market Segmentation:

The Vision Positioning System Market has been segmented on the basis of t component, solution, location, platform, type, end-user and region. Looking through the end-user segment it has been observed that defense industry has shown a tremendous usage of Vision Positioning System market and holds the largest market share. The study indicates that the other sectors like government and defense sector is using optical sensors system and showing second largest position in this market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Vision Positioning System Market -Forecast to 2023”.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, Vision Positioning System market is studied in different regions as North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading in the Vision Positioning System market and is expected to grow with a high rate as well as hold the largest market share in the Vision Positioning System market, there has been a major focus into the commercials based low cost applications.

Vision Positioning System market has the largest market size in the government and defense sector as well due to safety and security purposes. The study shows that Europe region is also showing a positive curve in growth graph in the Vision Positioning System market.

Intended Audience

• System Security

• Software investors

• Defense and Government

• Police Departments

• BFSI

• Private Companies

• Component Suppliers

• Investors and Venture Capitalist

• Vision Positioning System Service Provider

• Vision Positioning System Agencies

• Technology Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

