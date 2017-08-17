Veterinary Software Market is estimated to be worth US$ 298.8 million in 2023

Veterinary software Market info, by Type of Product (Imaging Software, Practice Management Software, and others), by Deployment, by End User - Forecast to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Publish a New Report on - “Global Veterinary Software Market Research Report - Forecast To 2023”

Executive Summery

Global Veterinary software Market is growing moderately. Rapidly changing technology and changing veterinary care practices are leading the growth for veterinary software market. Veterinary software’s has multiple use such as appointment scheduling, treatment management, patient information, payment and billing process, tracking the inventory, and follow-ups. Veterinary software’s are changing the traditional approach of veterinary healthcare. Veterinary software developed and providers are focusing on the development of new solution for the market. The Global Veterinary software market is growing at the CAGR of ~5.1% during the forecast period 2017-2023 and expected to reach US$ 298.8 million by 2023.

Veterinary Software Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Britton's Wise Computers Inc.(US),

• ClienTrax.(US),

• ezyVET Limited (New Zealand),

• Henry Schein, Inc. (US),

• Hippo Manager Software, Inc. (US),

• IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.(US),

• Onward Systems, Inc. (US),

• Patterson Veterinary Supply, Inc.(US),

• Provet Cloud - Finnish Net Solutions Ltd.(Finland),

• VetBlue (US),

• VETPORT (US),

• Vetter Software, Inc. (US)

Intended Audience

• Veterinary software solution providers

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Veterinary Research laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

• Veterinary Educational Institutes

Study objectives of Global Veterinary software Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the Global Veterinary software market structure with historical and forecasted revenue for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Veterinary software Market

• To provide insights about the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges that affecting the growth of the Veterinary software market

• To provide analysis of the market with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide detail analysis of the market that segmented on the basis of type of product, by deployment, by end user, and its sub-segments.

• To provide detail analysis of global Veterinary software market mainly based on Value chain analysis, PROTER’s five forces, Price analysis, and Supply Chain analysis etc.

• To provide detail country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Veterinary software Market

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 44 market data tables and figures spread over 62 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Veterinary Software Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Segments:

Global Veterinary software Market has been segmented on the basis of type of product which comprise Imaging Software, Practice Management Software, and others. Practice Management Software further sub segmented into Desktop PMS, Client Server PMS, and Internet-Based PMS while Imaging Software further sub segmented into Diagnostic Imaging. Radiation Oncology. On the basis of deployment it segmented into On-Premise, Cloud-based and others. On the basis of end user market is segmented into veterinary hospitals and clinics, Research laboratories, Educational institutions, and others. Hospitals and clinics further sub segmented into Small animal clinics, large animal clinics, and Exotic animal clinics.

Regional Analysis of Global Veterinary software Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for global veterinary software. Moreover the European market, especially Western Europe is growing and second largest market for global veterinary software. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate in the global veterinary software market during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market, particularly market in North Africa is growing as compared to South and East region of Africa due to less awareness of these therapies and treatment.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Continued…..

