Influenza Diagnostics Market is estimated to be worth US$ 700.7 million in 2023

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market information, by type of flu , by End User ( Hospital and clinics, Research laboratories,institutions) - Forecast to 2023

Executive Summery

The global Influenza Diagnostics market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. The demand for advanced products is growing continuously. Due to changing disease pattern and increasing cases seasonal flu is leading the market growth for influenza diagnostics.

Rapid development in technology and innovation are also major factors for the market growth. The market for Influenza Diagnostics was around US$ 472.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 700.7 million at a CAGR of 5.8/% by 2023.

Influenza Diagnostics Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• Alere (US),

• BD (US),

• Becton,

• Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

• Cepheid (US),

• bioMérieux SA (France),

• Hardy Diagnostics(us),

• LifeSign LLC.(US),

• Meridian Bioscience, Inc.(US),

• Quidel Corporation (US),

• Roche Molecular Systems Inc.(Switzerland),

• Sekisui Diagnostics (US),

All the major players in this market are focusing and investing on R&D to develop new and advanced product for the influenza diagnosis. Changing healthcare practices and rapid adoption of new techniques by the healthcare professionals for the early diagnosis are creating many opportunities in this market. All the major players are competing with each other to capture major stake in this market. On the other hand, many small companies are also holding small but marginable share in this market are also getting into research and development to create innovative and advanced products for the diagnosis of influenza. These players are adopting the strategy of collaboration, distribution agreements among others to expand their network in emerging and potential markets to increase their global presence.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is holding the largest market share in global Influenza Diagnostics market in 2016. While the European region captures the second largest share in Global Influenza Diagnostics market. Asia-Pacific will be fastest growing market for Influenza Diagnostics during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at steady pace during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market has been segmented on the basis of type of flu which comprise Type A flu (Seasonal flu, Swine Flu, Bird Flu), type B flu, Type C flu. On the basis of type of test it segmented into Molecular Tests, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests (RIDT), Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) Tests, Nucleic Acid Sequence-based Amplification (NASBA) Tests, Serological Assays, Simple Amplification-based Assays (SAMBA), Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification-based Assays (LAMP), and Others. Serological assays further sub segmented into Primary Serological tests (Enzyme linked immuno sorben assay (ELISA), Immuno fluorescent antibody technique (IFAT), Radio immuno assay (RIA), Secondary Serological tests (Agglutination tests, Complement fixation tests (CFT), Precipitation tests Serum neutralization tests (SNT), Toxin-antitoxin test), and Tertiary serological tests.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value Chain Analysis

5.2 Porters Five Forces

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

5.5 Investment Opportunity Analysis

5.6 Merger and Acquisition Landscape

5.7 Upcoming trends

5.7.1 Market trends

5.7.2 Technological trends

5.7.3 Insurance & Regulations

5.7.4 Others

6. Global Influenza Diagnostics Market by Type of Flu

Continued….

