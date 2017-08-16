Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivig) Market balanced pace and expected to grow with CAGR of 5.9% by 2023

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market information, by type (IgA, IgD, IgE, IgG, IgM), by Appliaction - Forecast to 2023

Executive Summery

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market is growing moderately. IVIg is concerned with the treatment of patients who have weak immune system. Human body produces enough antibodies to fight infection causing germs, but if patients is suffering from immune deficiency then body can’t produce enough of them. The increasing demand for alternate immunoglobulin replacement therapies, new innovations, increasing R&D funding, developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are major driving forces of the market. The Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market is growing at the CAGR of ~5.9% during the forecast period and expected to reach US$ 8337.2 million by 2023.

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• ABEONA THERAPEUTICS (US),

• Baxter (US),

• BDI Pharma (US),

• Biotest AG.(Germany),,

• China Biologic Products, Inc. (China),

• CSL Behring (US),

• Grifols Inc. (Spain),

• Kedrion S.p.A (us),

• Octapharma (Switzerland),

• Shire (Republic of Ireland),

Study objectives of Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the IVIG Market

• To provide insights about the key drivers and restraints that affecting the growth of the IVIg market

• To provide detail analysis of global IVIg market mainly based on Value chain analysis, PROTER’s five forces, Price analysis, and Supply Chain analysis etc.

• To provide revenue of the market that includes historical as well as forecast revenue, on the basis of segments and sub segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide detail analysis of the market that segmented on the basis of type, application, and its sub-segments.

• To provide detail country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global IVIg Market

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 64 market data tables and figures spread over 80 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Intended Audience

• Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) medicines manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

• Medical Research laboratories

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

• Potential Investors

Segments:

Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise IgA (sub segments- IgA1 and IgA2), IgD, IgE, IgG,. On the basis of application it segmented into CIDP (Progressive, Recurrent, Monophasic), Hypogammaglobulinemia (sub segments- AGM1, AGM2, AGM3, AGM4, AGM5, AGM6), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Immunodeficiency diseases (sub segments- X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA), common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), severe combined immunodeficiency), Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (Subsegments- B cell (antibody) deficiencies, T cell deficiencies, Combination B and T cell deficiencies, Defective phagocytes, Complement deficiencies, Unknown (idiopathic)), Myasthenia Gravis (Sub segments- generalized myasthenia gravis, ocular myasthenia gravis, Congenital myasthenia gravis, Transient neonatal myasthenia gravis), Guillain-Barre syndrome (Sub segments- Acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy (AIDP), Miller Fisher syndrome (MFS), Acute motor axonal neuropathy (AMAN)and acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN)), Kawasaki disease, ITP (Sub segments- acute and chronic), and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) Market:

Considering the global scenario of the market, North America is believed to be the largest market for Global IVIg. Moreover the European market, especially Western Europe is growing and second largest market for Global IVIg. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at significant rate in the Global IVIg market during the forecasted period. Middle East and Africa is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market, particularly market in North Africa is growing as compared to South and East region of Africa due to less awareness of these therapies and treatment.

Table of Content

1. Report Prologue

2. Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. Research Methodology

......

7.3 Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

7.4 Immunodeficiency diseases

7.4.1 X-linked agammaglobulinemia (XLA)

7.4.2 Common variable immunodeficiency (CVID)

7.2.4 Severe combined immunodeficiency

7.5 Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency

7.5.1 B cell (antibody) deficiencie

7.5.2 T cell deficiencies

7.5.3 Combination BT cell deficiencies

7.5.4 Defective phagocytes

7.5.5 Complement deficiencies

Continued…..

