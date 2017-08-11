Nuclear Power UK Market 2017 -Develop Market-Entry and Market Expansion Strategies 2030

Nuclear Power UK Industry 2017 Production, Segmentation, Consumption and Forecast to 2030

PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 11thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Nuclear Power in United Kingdom, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles”.

Summary

"Nuclear Power in United Kingdom, Market Outlook to 2030, Update 2017 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the nuclear power market in United Kingdom.

The report provides in depth analysis on global nuclear power market with forecasts up to 2030. The report analyzes the power market scenario in United Kingdom (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewables) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details nuclear power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2006 to 2030 in United Kingdom nuclear power market. A detailed coverage of nuclear energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to nuclear is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active nuclear reactors in the country, market size of major equipment and company snapshot of some of the major market participants.

Scope

- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

- Historical period is during 2006-2016 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2017-2030.

- Overview on the global nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity split by region in 2016, installed capacity split by major nuclear power countries in 2016 and investment trends.

- Power market scenario in United Kingdom provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal conventional, nuclear, large hydro and renewables) with forecasts up to 2030.

- Details of United Kingdom nuclear power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by reactor type, installed capacity share by contractor/owner and information on major active and upcoming projects.

- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting nuclear power development.

- Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Content: Key Points

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Executive Summary 6

2.1 Fall in OECD Countries’ Carbon Emission despite a Global Rise during 2010-2015 6

2.2 Nuclear Power to Grow at a Slower Pace than Other Power Generating Sources 6

2.3 UK Expected to have Over 50% of Capacity Coming from Renewable by 2030 6

2.4 Gas Cooled Reactor is the most Prominent Technology in the UK 7

3 Introduction 9

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2016 9

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2025 11

3.3 Report Guidance 14

4 Nuclear Power Market, Global, 2006-2030 15

4.1 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Overview 15

4.2 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2006-2030 16

4.2.1 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Region, 2016 and 2030 18

4.2.2 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity Share by Country, 2016 and 2030 20

4.3 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2006-2030 22

4.3.1 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Generation Share by Region, 2016 and 2030 24

4.3.2 Nuclear Power Market, Global, Generation Share by Country, 2016 and 2030 26

4.4 Nuclear Market, Global, Investment Trends, 2016-2020 28

5 Power Market, United Kingdom, 2006-2030 30

5.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Overview 30

5.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2006-2030 31

5.2.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2006-2030 31

5.2.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2016 and 2030 34

5.2.3 Power Market, United Kingdom, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2016 and 2030 36

5.2.4 Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2016-2030 38

5.3 Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation, 2006-2030 40

5.3.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2006-2030 40

5.3.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2016-2030 43

6 Nuclear Power Market, United Kingdom, 2006-2030 45

6.1 Nuclear Power Market, United Kingdom, Overview 45

6.2 Nuclear Power Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2006 - 2030 46

…Continued

