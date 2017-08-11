Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Emerging Trends, Applications Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future

VPN Market, By Products (Routers, Switches, Firewalls), By Type (Cloud, Hosted, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), IP), By Deployment, By Verticals

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Private Network Market - Overview

A VPN or virtual private network is a network technology which is used to provide an additional security layer to the over a less secure network. The VPN offers various benefits and ensures that the appropriate level of security is given to the connected systems where underlying network infrastructure is not able to provide it. Elimination of unauthorized access to the networks and creation of secure bridge between the source computers to destination are some of the application of a VPN and VPN Market is majorly driven by these factors because growing technology is also bringing new threats into the current network environment. Cyber security has become a core concept in any organization. Companies have become more sensitive towards their data and loss of a single file from the organization could hamper the image of company very badly, thus companies are adopting new cyber security technologies just after it is arriving. VPN is a very core component of cyber security and growth of cyber security market is also driving the market of VPN.

High technological adoptions along with the increasing number of connected devices are also creating various vulnerabilities into the current network infrastructure. This vulnerability needs to be addressed properly and a VPN could be an option to remove these security vulnerabilities.

The global market of VPN is expected to reach at USD 106 billion by the end of year 2022 with compound annual growth rate of 13% but factors such as high deployment cost and need of technical knowledge are some of the restraints of the market.

VPN Market Players

The prominent players identified in the market of Virtual Private Network are- Microsoft Inc. (U.S.), Private Internet Access (U.S.), CyberGhost (Romania), NordVPN (Panama), Purevpn (Hong Kong), IPVanish (U.S.), Golden Frog (U.S.), Buffered VPN (Hungary), SaferVPN (Israel) among others.

For the purpose of this study, MRFR has segmented the market of VPN into Products, Deployment, Types and Verticals. The various products used in any VPN infrastructure is Routers, Switches, and Firewalls among others. The deployment method of VPN has been identified as on cloud and on premises whereas the study by type includes- Cloud, Hosted, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and IP among others. The verticals of VPN market include the areas which are major contributor in the total revenue. These are- Government, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFIS, Utilities among others.

Virtual Private Network Market – Regional Analysis

Market Research Future analysis shows that the market of Virtual Private Network will increase significantly with growth of cyber security and technology. Cyber security is a parent market of VPN and with the growth in the cyber security market, the demand for VPN from government sector will rise significantly. Today, every organization is taking hard steps to secure their virtual infrastructure and environment and for that they are adopting various tools and methods. With wide feature option, a VPN in their infrastructure is their top priority. Companies are also investing heavily in the R&D sector to make this technology more efficient. By region, the North America is dominating the market as U.S. and Canada are getting lots of cyber-attacks compare to other countries. Europe stands as second biggest market whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market. High growth of manufacturing and service industry in China and Asia are some of the major factor behind the high adoption of VPN.

Global Virtual Private Network Market - Segments:

Segmentation by Products - Routers, Switches, Firewalls among others.

Segmentation by Deployment - On Premises and On Cloud/Remote.

Segmentation by Type - Cloud, Hosted, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), IP among others.

Segmentation by Verticals - Government, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFIS, Utilities among others.

