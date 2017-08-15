Mobility as a Service Market Research, Share, Size, Segments, Growth, Competitor Strategy and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Mobility as a Service Market, By Online Mobility System Type (Bus, Cab, Flight) - Forecast 2023

Mobility as a Service Market Overview:

The Mobility as a Service is new concept of service that provides the new opportunities to improve customer travel choice and support greater efficiency in how our transport services are provided to them to travel without facing any difficulties. Mobility as a Service is a new means of transportation system has broader scope to transform the way we choose the transportation medium to travel from one place to another and provides an opportunity for policy makers to secure benefits to improve the travelling experience of the people.

The study indicates that Mobility as a Service Market has generated high travel demand on transport networks and Mobility as a Service Provider has managed the mobility needs of both workplaces and employees that may support a reducing the traffic in peak hours. It describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service.

MaaS will consequently become an environment friendly transportation through the deployment of fleet-based, alternative powertrain vehicles and reduced congestion through improved utilization rates of available resources. Autonomous operation will rule out the excess expenses such as Driver’s Pay, insurance costs, etc. Increase utilization rates and enable over the air-based self-servicing and preventive maintenance. The total variable cost per mile will get reduced to an extent that significantly undercuts the cost of car ownership and enable MaaS ecosystem development.

Major Key Players:

• Lyft (U.S)

• Car2Go (U.S)

• Uber (U.S)

• Hailo (U.K)

• Bridj (U.S)

• Ridepal (U.S)

• Ola (India)

• Make my trip (India)

• Wiwigo (India)

• Grabtaxi (Singapore)

• Didi Dache (China)

• Lecabs (France)

• Cabify (U.S)

Mobility as a Service Market Synopsis:

Future of MaaS Market: Mobility will to a greater extent become a service in which physical mobility and digital services merge into a high-quality door-to-door service that meets the users' needs. In the future various transport service chains should work seamlessly together. This means a holistic change in the entire transport system and in the roles of the transport operators.

In the future transport system, the users will be actively involved in planning the system. The private sector has the responsibility for innovations and service development and the role of the public sector is to enable the change and provide favorable operating conditions. The responsibility for innovations and service development lies with the private sector.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Segments:

The Global Mobility as a Service Market is segmented in to 5 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Comprises Bus, Cab, Flight, and others.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Personalized application service, Dynamic Journey management, Flexible payment, Transactions Journey planning.

Segmentation By Services: Comprises E hailing services, Bike sharing, Car sharing, Pop up bus services, Self-Driving car, Available routes, Pricing information, MaaS customer transaction validation, Real time asset/vehicle position, Asset usage by customers, Ride sharing, Transport Operator assets and other services.

Segmentation by End Users: Comprises Public sector, Private sector, and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions - North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Mobility as a Service market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in ease of transportation system to handle traffic control and cover the distance in time has driven the market of Mobility as a Service in North America.

The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards online mobility services at a very rapid pace in the Mobility as a Service market during the forecast period as MaaS is providing best services to travel and security to the travelers. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown considerably fair share in the Mobility as a Service market but will be growing fast in coming time.

