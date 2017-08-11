Healthcare Facilities Management Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 11, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Healthcare Facilities Management market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare Facilities Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.
Jones Lang LaSalle
IP, Inc.
ABM
OCS Group
Medxcel Facilities Management
Aramark
Sodexo
Ecolab USA Inc.
Vanguard Resources
ISS World Services A/S
Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A
Serco Group Plc
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Healthcare Facilities Management can be split into
Hard Services
Soft Services
Market segment by Application, Healthcare Facilities Management can be split into
Hospital
Clinic
Table of Contents
Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Facilities Management
1.1 Healthcare Facilities Management Market Overview
1.1.1 Healthcare Facilities Management Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Healthcare Facilities Management Market by Type
1.3.1 Hard Services
1.3.2 Soft Services
1.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Hospital
1.4.2 Clinic
2 Global Healthcare Facilities Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, Inc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Jones Lang LaSalle
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IP, Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 ABM
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 OCS Group
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Medxcel Facilities Management
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Aramark
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Sodexo
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Ecolab USA Inc.
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Vanguard Resources
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Healthcare Facilities Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 ISS World Services A/S
3.12 Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A
3.13 Serco Group Plc
4 Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Healthcare Facilities Management in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Healthcare Facilities Management
5 United States Healthcare Facilities Management Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Healthcare Facilities Management Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
