Sweet Potato Starch Market 2017 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Sweet Potato Starch Market 2017

Executive Summary

Sweet potato starch is a type of natural starch from sweet potatoes. It is made from fresh sweet potato or dried sweet potato chips. However, fresh processing starch is the main type products because the quality of fresh sweet potato starch is better than dried sweet potato starch and it is demanding to get the dried sweet potato chips.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Sweet Potato Starch in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abundant States

SUNAS

Rich Moon

SAI RAM

Liuxu Food

Henan Tianyu

Guang You

Shanxi Dongbao

Shandong Huaqiang

Baijia Food

Shandong Huamei

Dahai

Dangyang Longzhiquan

Henan Hezhai

Sunkeen

Qinhuangdao Haorui

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fresh Type

Dried Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sweet Potato Noodles

Cooking

Industrial Use

Others



