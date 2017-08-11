Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Plastic Waste Management 2017 Global Market Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022”.

Plastic Waste Management Market 2017

Executive Summary

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Plastic Waste Management in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.



Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plastic Waste Management Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Landfill

1.2.2 Recycle

1.2.3 Incineration

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Plastic Waste

1.3.2 Heat Energy Generation

1.3.3 Recycled Plastics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

